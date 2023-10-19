John Fury demands payment from KSI over £200,000 bet

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

John Fury has demanded that KSI fulfil a £200,000 bet, after the 59-year-old’s son Tommy beat the YouTuber in a boxing match on Saturday.

Tommy beat KSI via unanimous decision, after the initial majority decision was revealed to have been the result of incorrect maths.

With the win, the 24-year-old stayed unbeaten as a professional, while handing KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) his first defeat in boxing. As a result, John Fury won a bet with KSI, 30, which had been agreed on a live stream in the lead-up to the bout.

“This is a quick video for KSI,” Fury said in a clip posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday (18 October). “You owe me £200,000.

“We had a bet, I want paying. Now don’t be like the other fella, Jake Paul. Be a man and pay your bets. We had a bet live on a podcast, we’ve got all the evidence there, we’ll put it all together.

“You owe me, John Fury, £200,000. I want paying. Thank you very much.”

Fury also shared footage of the bet being made, with KSI saying: “I’m actually gonna give it to charity [if I win], that’s what I’m gonna do.”

That particular clip also showed Tommy claiming that he would “obliterate” and “kill” KSI, though the 24-year-old failed to secure a stoppage when the fight took place in Manchester on Saturday (14 October).