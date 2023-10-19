Jump to content

John Fury demands payment from KSI over £200,000 bet

The 59-year-old’s son Tommy beat the YouTuber via decision last weekend

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Thursday 19 October 2023 11:53
Comments
Jake Paul mocks KSI after loss to Tommy Fury

John Fury has demanded that KSI fulfil a £200,000 bet, after the 59-year-old’s son Tommy beat the YouTuber in a boxing match on Saturday.

Tommy beat KSI via unanimous decision, after the initial majority decision was revealed to have been the result of incorrect maths.

With the win, the 24-year-old stayed unbeaten as a professional, while handing KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) his first defeat in boxing. As a result, John Fury won a bet with KSI, 30, which had been agreed on a live stream in the lead-up to the bout.

“This is a quick video for KSI,” Fury said in a clip posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday (18 October). “You owe me £200,000.

“We had a bet, I want paying. Now don’t be like the other fella, Jake Paul. Be a man and pay your bets. We had a bet live on a podcast, we’ve got all the evidence there, we’ll put it all together.

“You owe me, John Fury, £200,000. I want paying. Thank you very much.”

Fury also shared footage of the bet being made, with KSI saying: “I’m actually gonna give it to charity [if I win], that’s what I’m gonna do.”

That particular clip also showed Tommy claiming that he would “obliterate” and “kill” KSI, though the 24-year-old failed to secure a stoppage when the fight took place in Manchester on Saturday (14 October).

