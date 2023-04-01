Joshua vs Franklin LIVE: Latest fight updates, predictions, start time
Follow live updates as Anthony Joshua boxes American Jermaine Franklin at London’s O2 Arena
Follow live updates as Anthony Joshua fights Jermaine Franklin in London tonight, with the British heavyweight looking to get back to winning ways.
Joshua, 33, last achieved a win in 2020 and has since suffered back-to-back defeats by Oleksandr Usyk, but tonight he aims to reignite his career. The Ukrainian took the unified heavyweight titles from “AJ” with a decision win in 2021 before retaining the belts with another points victory over Joshua last August, leaving the former Olympic champion to switch up his trainer in pursuit of a morale-boosting performance.
Meanwhile, American Franklin enters London’s O2 Arena on the back of a controversial loss to Dillian Whyte – the first defeat of the 29-year-old’s career. Franklin suffered a majority-decision loss to Whyte in the English capital in November, when the winner was set to be rewarded with a fight against Joshua. Despite his defeat, and with many believing he had done enough to win, Franklin was paired with AJ anyway.
Can the American secure the biggest victory of his career? Or will Joshua take the first step back towards a world-title fight? Find out with our live updates below, following our coverage of the undercard fights.
Williams vs Wilson-Bent – Round 1
Southpaw Williams gets out on the front foot, walking down Wilson-Bent.
The American catches Wilson-Bent with a decent counter left hook as his opponent looks to roll under a straight punch.
Wilson-Bent soon hits the deck but courtesty of a stumble rather than a knockdown. He’s back on his feet and is again being pressured by Williams.
Wilson-Bent manages a flurry of body hooks in close, before seeing a right hook to the head blocked.
Now here comes the unbeaten Williams. The American, 26, will certainly be the favourite in this one.
Austin “Ammo” Williams vs River Wilson-Bent will kick off the main card!
Wilson is out first for the middleweight bout, emerging to the sound of “Brianstorm” by Arctic Monkeys.
Here’s an excerpt from our interview with Joshua, in which he discusses training with his new coach, Derrick James, in Texas:
“Sometimes I think, ‘Is Derrick not seeing that I’m dying here?’” Joshua laughs. “But I realised that I can’t feel sorry for myself, because I’m actually gonna get something out of this. That’s how much he pushed me. I had to think to myself: ‘What does this mean? Oh, s***, he’s actually trying to get me to a certain level, which requires going through certain torturous methods.’
“A typical day is: Up early, cardio, calisthenics, stretch, physio, breakfast, sleep, gym, calisthenics, core, eat, physio, stretch, balance work, film study, bed by 9.30pm. Up in the morning again. We get two days off, where I’ll do physio, I might speak to Derrick, speak to someone about boxing, get a massage. You have to sacrifice things, but giving up means gaining in the long run anyway.”
Next up? The main card! From first fight to last, it looks like this:
Austin Williams vs River Wilson-Bent (middleweight)
Campbell Hatton vs Louis Fielding (super-lightweight)
Galal Yafai vs Moises Calleros (flyweight)
Fabio Wardley vs Michael Polite Coffie (heavyweight)
Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin (heavyweight)
Hedges gets a convincing decision win over Bocianski! 80-72.
John Hedges and Daniel Bocianski are currently in action on the undercard, heading into the eighth round of a light-heavyweight clash.
Jermaine Franklin is among the softer souls to possess such heavy hands. In fact, his voice is gentle enough that it is almost drowned out by each creak of the door, and by the din that spills in from the corridor.
Franklin sits at one end of a long table, in the middle of a hotel function room in Brentford, surrounded by journalists. Each creak, each spillage draws aggravated glances from the group. Yet, every time, there is also an undercurrent of curiosity as to whether it may just be the hulking figure of Anthony Joshua that strolls in.
That figure would cast a shadow over most fighters, but – in any case – Franklin is content to sit in the dark for now. He was content to sit in the dark during the Covid pandemic, when he took employment at a roofing company to make ends meet, but on Saturday night, the American plans to step out into the light.
“I don’t know where that... This is quite interesting actually,” Anthony Joshua chuckles.
It’s just been put to the heavyweight that he is a “hero”, that a generation of British fighters are “in awe” of him.
“Who’s in awe of me??” he asks, now leaning back and laughing at the ceiling.
“People.”
“People??” Joshua can’t quite comprehend the idea.
See, for years the former world champion has spoken of his desire to prove himself as the best heavyweight of his generation, but following a second straight defeat by Oleksandr Usyk, he seems to have altered the agenda.
Interview with Anthony Joshua:
Anthony Joshua: ‘I can’t be a shoulder to cry on, but I can wire you some cash’
The British heavyweight on Jermaine Franklin, ‘that’ in-ring speech, and money vs emotion. By Alex Pattle
Ahead of tonight’s main event, I answered your questions about Joshua and Franklin:
