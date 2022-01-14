Eddie Hearn has said a super fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano is “on the brink” of being made.

Irishwoman Taylor is undisputed women’s lightweight champion and previously held the WBO light welterweight title. Meanwhile, Puerto Rican Serrano is unified featherweight champion and has held titles in seven weight classes.

A clash between the two would be the “biggest fight in the history of female boxing”, according to promoter Hearn, who told DAZN: “It’s going to be a massive fight for boxing in 2022.”

The Briton also gave Jake Paul – who has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer – credit for his work promoting Serrano (42-1, 30 knockouts), who last fought on the undercard of the YouTuber’s win against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in December. Serrano, 33, beat Miriam Gutierrez on that night.

“Jake Paul has done a brilliant job for her,” Hearn said. “He’s massively increased Amanda Serrano’s value.

“She deserves this. The price that was offered three years ago, that’s not the price anymore. As they say, yesterday’s price is not today, and Jake Paul’s a massive reason for that.

“Female boxing doesn’t get any bigger than this fight. I mean, in a way I want to stop saying: ‘This is the biggest fight in female boxing;’ this is one of the biggest fights in boxing.”

Undefeated Taylor (20-0, 6 KOs) also last competed in December, when the 35-year-old outpointed Firuza Sharipova to retain her lightweight belts.

It is currently unclear at which weight Taylor vs Serrano would take place.