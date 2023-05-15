Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron will clash in a huge fight in Dublin this weekend, as the latter defends her undisputed super-lightweight titles against the home fighter.

Taylor, the undisputed lightweight champion, and Cameron will both enter the 3Arena undefeated, with Taylor’s record reading 22-0 (6 knockouts) and Cameron’s at 17-0 (8 KOs).

Last time out, Taylor outpointed Karen Carabajal in October to retain her four lightweight belts, and now she challenges for the four held by Cameron, who beat Jessica McCaskill on points in November.

Taylor is still eyeing a rematch with unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano, but she cannot afford to overlook her British opponent this weekend.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is it?

The fight will take place at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday 20 May.

The main card is due to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET), with ring walks for the main event expected at approximately 10pm BST (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The event will be streamed live on Dazn, a subscription to which is available at three different price points: Monthly Saver (£9.99 per month, with a 12-month commitment), Flexible (£19.99 per month, and can be cancelled at any time), and Annual Super Saver (£99.99 as a one-off payment).

Odds

Cameron (left) is unbeaten, like Taylor, and also holds four world titles (Getty Images)

Taylor – 8/13

Cameron – 7/5

Draw – 11/1

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron (for Cameron’s IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women’s super-lightweight titles)

Terri Harper (C) vs Cecelia Braekhus (WBA women’s super-welterweight title)

Dennis Hogan vs James Metcalf (super-welterweight)

Gary Cully vs Jose Felix (lightweight)

Thomas Carty vs Jay McFarlane (heavyweight)

Caoimhin Agyarko vs Grant Dennis (super-welterweight)

Maisey Rose Courtney vs Kate Radomska (flyweight)