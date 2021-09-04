Katie Taylor defends her undisputed lightweight crown against Jennifer Han on the undercard of Josh Warrington’s rematch against Mauricio Lara on Saturday.

Taylor, who is undefeated in 18 professional bouts, most recently defeated Natasha Jonas in a thrilling contest and is targeting a mega-bout against seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano next year.

Taylor cannot afford to take Han lightly, though, despite the American’s lack of recent ring time. A former world champion in her own right, Han has fought just once in the last three years but already boasts 18 professional victories.

The fight forms part of an exciting undercard in front of 20,000 fans at Headingley Stadium, with Conor Benn also returning to the ring against Adrian Granados.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is the fight and what time will it start?

The main card starts at 7pm, with Ebanie Bridges vs Mailys Gangloff kicking things off, Jovanni Straffon and Maxi Hughes are next, before Conor Benn steps into the ring with Granados, so we can expect The Destroyer to be in the ring some time after 8pm, while Katie Taylor is next up against Jennifer Han, which should get underway at around 9pm. Though DAZN have stated that the main event should start “approximately two hours later” following the start of the main card at 7pm, so Taylor could be in action earlier. Despite DAZN’s intent to showcase their main events earlier than usual, Josh Warrington against Mauricio Lara will likely start closer to 10pm.

How can I watch the fight online and on TV?

The fight will be broadcast live on DAZN with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Who is on the card?

Mauricio Lara v Josh Warrington

Katie Taylor v Jennifer Han

Conor Benn v Adrian Granados

Jovanni Straffon v Maxi Hughes

Hopey Price v Zahid Hussain

Jack Bateson v Felix Garcia

Ebanie Bridges v Mailys Gangloff

Mali Wright v Antony Woolery

Brandon Stansfield v MJ Hall

What have the fighters said?

Taylor: “This has been a long time coming, I haven’t fought in front of a crowd in a long time. It is going to be electric. I have a soft heart towards Leeds, so it is going to be really amazing to fight here.

“I have great memories growing up and coming here as a kid and going to Elland Road to watch Leeds United. They are some of my best memories as a kid. To have the chance to actually fight here is really special.”

What are the odds?

Taylor: 1/100. KO: 5/2. Decision: 1/4

Han: 16/1. KO: 20/1. Decision: 25/1