Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Katie Taylor to fight Karen Elizabeth Carabajal on road to Amanda Serrano rematch

The Irishwoman puts her status as undisputed lightweight champion on the line in London

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Wednesday 21 September 2022 16:33
Comments
Taylor v Serrano 2 in Dublin 'can happen,' says Katie Taylor after win

Katie Taylor will return to the ring on Saturday 29 October as she defends her lightweight titles against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal in London.

Irishwoman Taylor last competed in April, retaining her status as undisputed lightweight champion with a split-decision victory over unified featherweight title holder Amanda Serrano.

That fight, which took place at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, is widely regarded as the biggest in women’s boxing history, and a rematch is expected to take place in 2023.

Firstly, however, Taylor must get past Carabajal at Wembley Arena, while Serrano is due to defend her own belts against Sarah Mahfoud this Saturday (24 September) on the undercard of Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker’s heavyweight clash in Manchester.

Thirty-six-year-old Taylor’s narrow win against Serrano, 33, kept the Irishwoman unbeaten at 21-0 (6 knockouts), while the Puerto Rican recorded the second loss of her professional career.

Recommended

Argentina’s Carabajal, 32, will enter her title shot against Taylor undefeated at 19-0 (2 KOs), having last fought in April when she outpointed Lorena Edith Agoutborde.

Prior to turning pro, Taylor won gold for Ireland at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. As a professional, the 36-year-old collected her first lightweight belt in 2017 before earning undisputed status in 2019, and she previously held the WBO light-welterweight title in 2019.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in