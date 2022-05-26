Katie Taylor’s next opponent narrowed to three choices, Eddie Hearn reveals

Katie Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn has shortlisted three opponents the Irish fighter could take on next.

Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm and Amanda Serrano are the three named by Hearn with the clear favourite for the promoter being Serrano. Taylor just faced the American and defeated her to maintain her unbeaten record at Madison Square Garden.

The boxers are targeting a rematch at Croke Park in Ireland but it is emerging the iconic venue will be the destination for Taylor’s next bout regardless of the opponent.

“There are three fights for Katie Taylor next,” Hearn told iFL TV. “There is Cris Cyborg, there’s Holly Holm or there’s Amanda Serrano. We have had approaches from (the) government level in Ireland, they want to do Croke Park, and it would be an incredible moment for Katie Taylor. Those three names would be fine to do that. For me, I would like the Amanda Serrano rematch.

“It’s such a great fight, and we are talking to Jake Paul and Nakisa [Bidarian] about that rematch. If we can agree on terms, we’d love to go straight into the rematch and do it again and create an event that will be remembered even beyond Madison Square Garden.”

Taylor herself has said she would love to compete in front of a sold out home crowd. She also put the focus on a fight being in Ireland rather than who the opponent would be.

“A re-match would be brilliant. I’m up for any challenge, I want to fight the best out there,” she said. “I would absolutely love to fight in Ireland. A big fight in Croke Park with 80,000 people. That would probably be the only thing that could top what happened last week (in Madison Square Garden).”

“Imagine filling 80,000 seats that would be very, very special. It would be easy to sell as well I think.”