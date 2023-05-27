Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara LIVE: Latest boxing fight updates and results
Follow live updates as Wood tries to regain the WBA featherweight title, which Lara won from him in February but lost yesterday after missing weight
Leigh Wood takes on Mauricio Lara in Manchester tonight, one day after the latter was stripped of the WBA featherweight title.
Lara took the belt from Wood in February, beating the Briton in his hometown of Nottingham with a seventh-round TKO. It proved a controversial finish, with Wood’s corner throwing in the towel with six seconds left in the round, despite their fighter beating the referee’s count after a knockdown.
Wood and Lara are set to clash again this evening, though the Mexican was stripped of his title yesterday after failing to make the 126lbs limit. The British Boxing Board of Control prevented Lara, 25, from completing his weight-cut after expressing concern over his mid-week weight.
As such, only Wood, 34, will be eligible to win the vacant title this evening.
Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara 2 LIVE: Danny Ball vs Jamie Robinson
Round 5
Ball just about lands a right hook but misses with an uppercut.
Now forward comes Robinson. He’s shown plenty of courage and determination, but he’s being outlanded.
A left hook lands for Ball, who then complains that Robinson’s reply was below the belt line.
Once more Robinson’s mouthguard comes out, and again it’s put back in. The referee warns him that a point will be deducted if it happens again.
Hard left hook to the body from Ball; Robinson responds in kind, but only after eating a head shot.
Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara 2 LIVE: Danny Ball vs Jamie Robinson
Round 4
Ball misses with a couple of slip, lead uppercuts. He sees one blocked, but Robinson will have felt that anyway.
Robinson slings a hook into the midriff of Ball, who replies with a solid combination, attacking the body and head.
Robinson’s mouthguard comes out, and the referee pauses the action to pick it up, clean it and get it back in.
The round resumes with the fighters trading jabs.
Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara 2 LIVE: Danny Ball vs Jamie Robinson
Round 3
It’s no surprise that Robinson has been able to show heart here. The Briton is a survivor of testicular cancer, a real inspiration.
The slower pace from the end of Round 2 persists, with both boxers seemingly a little tired after a frantic spell following the knockdown of Robinson.
Good body shots from both welterweights now.
Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara 2 LIVE: Danny Ball vs Jamie Robinson
Round 2
Ball curls a right hook around Robinson’s guard, then drops his opponent with a left hook!
Robinson only takes a knee, and he beats the referee’s count, but will Ball go for the finish here...?
Yes! Both men open up, landing clean shots, but it’s Ball who is rocking his opponent with heavy hooks!
Ball with an uppercut in close now, before the pair trade body shots. Great composure from Robinson given the circumstances.
The pace is starting to slow down, with both men having thrown a lot in this round.
Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara 2 LIVE: Danny Ball vs Jamie Robinson
Round 1
Both men stand orthodox. Ball with a jab to the beltline; Robinson returns fire with a jab up top.
More jabs upstairs from Robinson, while Ball paws with a lead left hook. He tags Robinson with a quick one.
A couple of jabs get through for Ball now.
Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara 2 LIVE
Here we go! Ten rounds scheduled.
Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara 2 LIVE
The main card begins with a welterweight clash between Danny Ball and Jamie Robinson, with the vacant English title on the line!
Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara 2 LIVE
The Wood vs Lara main card is about to get under way! Here’s a recap of the preliminary results:
William Crolla def. Joe Hardy via decision
Aaron Bowen def. Aljaz Venko via decision
Campbell Hatton def. Michal Bulak via TKO
Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara 2 LIVE
Wood vs Lara isn’t the only world-title fight in the UK tonight!
At Vitality Stadium, home to Premier League club AFC Bournemouth, Chris Billam-Smith challenges Lawrence Okolie for the WBO cruiserweight title.
Billam-Smith, a Bournemouth fan, has long dreamt of fighting at his team’s ground, and he finally gets his chance tonight. His bout with Okolie should be intriguing, given the Britons are former training partners.
Meanwhile, in Belfast, hometown fighter Michael Conlan challenges Luis Alberto Lopez for the IBF flyweight title.
Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara 2 LIVE
Revisiting Wood vs Lara 1...
Here is what Wood’s coach, Ben Davison, had to say to his fighter in the moments after throwing in the towel:
Davison: “You will get a rematch. Listen, you’ve got a rematch. You were a bit too hurt.”
Wood: “I was alright”.
Davison: “Trust me. You were too hurt.”
More here:
