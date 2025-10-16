Manny Pacquiao offered another world title route amid doubts over Rolly Romero clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

IBF welterweight world champion Lewis Crocker’s camp has made contact with Manny Pacquiao’s team over a potential bout.

Eight-division champion Pacquiao returned to the sport after a four-year retirement in July, earning a credible draw with WBC title holder Mario Barrios. Despite being 46, Pacquiao impressed against a fighter 16 years his younger, with many feeling the Filipino had done enough to win the bout.

Pacquiao’s star-power has remained intact, with plenty of reigning champions and big names calling out the veteran, including Conor Benn and WBA belt holder Rolly Romero .

Romero and Pacquiao have been in negotiations regarding a clash for some time, with previous reports suggesting that a fight was close to being made. However, the WBA recently ordered Romero to defend his 147lbs title against Shakhram Giyasov, throwing the Pacquiao fight into doubt .

Crocker’s team have sensed an opportunity, with the Northern Irishman’s manager, Jamie Conlan, getting in touch with Pacquiao’s camp.

He told BBC Sport: “I reached out to Manny Pacquiao's team. They are trying to do Romero but if that can't be done, then we are going to have communication. What a rise it would be to fight Manny Pacquiao.”

The 28-year-old Crocker became a world champion for the first time in September when he defeated rival Paddy Donovan by split decision in a rematch.

Carl Frampton, a fellow Northern Irishman who reigned as world champion, believes a fight with Pacquiao would be ‘incredible’.

The fighter-turned-pundit told DAZN News: "There's talk of Manny Pacquiao.

"He's looking at an opponent. He's got a date and he's looking. Lewis Crocker against Manny Pacquiao in Vegas, I would have to be there.

"That could be incredible, and he would beat someone like Pacquiao. He's got opportunities. The world is the kid's oyster. It's great for him.”

However, just as Pacquiao’s fight with Romero is under threat due to a mandatory challenge, Crocker may also soon be occupied by orders from another sanctioning body. The IBF have ordered Australian Liam Paro to face Donovan in a final eliminator for Crocker’s world title.

With Paro and Donovan yet to agree a purse and date for the fight, Crocker still has time to make a voluntary defence against an opponent of his choosing.

