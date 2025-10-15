Adam Azim eyes all-British world title clash ahead of Eubank Jr-Benn 2 undercard fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adam Azim hopes that domestic rival Dalton Smith claims the WBC super lightweight world title from Subriel Matias - as he eyes up a ‘massive’ all-British showdown further down the line.

Smith, 18-0 (13 KOs), has been in negotiations with Matias’ camp for some time over a potential title fight, with reports suggesting that a date early in 2026 has finally been settled upon.

Azim, 13-0 (10 KOs), is scheduled to face Zaur Abdullaev, 20-2 (12 KOs) on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr’s rematch with Conor Benn on Saturday, November 15, live on DAZN PPV.

Whilst Smith is currently ranked at No 1 by the WBC, Azim is only on the fringes of world title contention, rated at No 10 by the IBF and No 8 by the WBC, but he has suggested a fight with his domestic rival may not be too far away.

Speaking to The Ring about a potential fight with Smith, Azim said: “I think it would be nice if I won a world title before that. It would be great - if both of us got a world title each, we can unify.

“So it’d be a big, massive, British showdown. So I do want him to win it.”

Both Smith and Azim have been discussing the fight for the past 18 months, swapping barbs in-person and in interviews. Smith, who is five years Azim’s elder, has prioritised a world title shot since the summer, thanks to his position as the WBC’s mandatory challenger at 140lbs.

The Sheffield-based fighter fought twice in the first four months of 2025 after just one bout in 2024, but Smith has been kept waiting for his shot at Matias, who became the WBC champion with victory over Alberto Puello in July.

Azim was due to fight in June as a last-minute addition to a BOXXER show, only for the his opponent to be prevented from competing by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) due to the use of a sauna to make weight.

The 23-year-old defeated former IBF super lightweight world champion Sergey Lipinets by ninth-round stoppage back in February, his only fight of 2025.

“Like I said, we both haven’t been very active ourselves,” Azim continued.

“If I was in his shoes, I’d be very active. But if he was in my shoes, he’d be saying the same thing.

“I’ve got to be active as well. We’ve both got big fights coming up. I wish him all the best and I want him to win.”

