The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. 

Claressa Shields names one fighter who can beat Gervonta Davis – and it’s not Jake Paul

Lightweight world champion Davis is set to box Paul in an exhibition bout in November


Jack Tanner
Tuesday 14 October 2025 20:00 BST
Comments
Jake Paul says Gervonta 'Tank' Davis is undoubtedly his toughest test yet

Claressa Shields believes only one current fighter would be able to defeat Gervonta Davis - and it is not Jake Paul.

“Tank” is currently unbeaten in 31 professional fights, his most-recent bout ending in a controversial draw with Lamont Roach. Davis’s upcoming fight will not be a professional encounter, as he is taking on cruiserweight Paul in an exhibition set at a catchweight of 195lb.

The reigning WBA champion at 135lb, Davis has established himself as one of the biggest stars of his generation. However, Shields believes that his contemparory Shakur Stevenson would be able to beat the three-division champion.

Speaking to Million Dollaz Worth Of Game, Shields stated: “I think Shakur [Stevenson] beats Gervonta Davis, and I used to think Devin [Haney].

“I think Devin can outbox Tank but once Tank catch him, it’s gonna be a long night, but the only person I think that can beat him is Shakur.”

Shields has dominated her own field, winning gold in consecutive Olympic Games in 2012 and 2016 before going on to claim undisputed status in three separate weight classes as a professional, the first boxer to do so in the four-belt era.

The 30-year-old believes Davis will be victorious over Paul when the two meet on 15 November, but insisted that the fight would be a difficult watch.

She explained: “Tank, listen – you better whoop Jake’s a***, or I’m really going to have a problem with you. No ifs and buts, you better do it. You shouldn’t have signed a contract.

“I think Tank is gonna beat him, but it’s going to be a very ugly fight. Jake is going to put his weight on him, Jake going to be fighting dirty. I don’t even know if Tank’s punches will be able to hurt Jake, he’s so big.”

Nicknamed the “GWOAT” – “Greatest Woman of all Time” – Shields does not currently have a fight scheduled. She defeated Lani Daniels in June to improve her professional record to 17-0 (3 KOs).

