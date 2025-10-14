Claressa Shields names one fighter who can beat Gervonta Davis – and it’s not Jake Paul

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Claressa Shields believes only one current fighter would be able to defeat Gervonta Davis - and it is not Jake Paul.

“Tank” is currently unbeaten in 31 professional fights, his most-recent bout ending in a controversial draw with Lamont Roach. Davis’s upcoming fight will not be a professional encounter, as he is taking on cruiserweight Paul in an exhibition set at a catchweight of 195lb.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

The reigning WBA champion at 135lb, Davis has established himself as one of the biggest stars of his generation. However, Shields believes that his contemparory Shakur Stevenson would be able to beat the three-division champion.

Speaking to Million Dollaz Worth Of Game, Shields stated: “I think Shakur [Stevenson] beats Gervonta Davis, and I used to think Devin [Haney].

“I think Devin can outbox Tank but once Tank catch him, it’s gonna be a long night, but the only person I think that can beat him is Shakur.”

Shields has dominated her own field, winning gold in consecutive Olympic Games in 2012 and 2016 before going on to claim undisputed status in three separate weight classes as a professional, the first boxer to do so in the four-belt era.

The 30-year-old believes Davis will be victorious over Paul when the two meet on 15 November, but insisted that the fight would be a difficult watch.

She explained: “Tank, listen – you better whoop Jake’s a***, or I’m really going to have a problem with you. No ifs and buts, you better do it. You shouldn’t have signed a contract.

“I think Tank is gonna beat him, but it’s going to be a very ugly fight. Jake is going to put his weight on him, Jake going to be fighting dirty. I don’t even know if Tank’s punches will be able to hurt Jake, he’s so big.”

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Nicknamed the “GWOAT” – “Greatest Woman of all Time” – Shields does not currently have a fight scheduled. She defeated Lani Daniels in June to improve her professional record to 17-0 (3 KOs).

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more.

An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight.

There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month. A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts. For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up, click here.