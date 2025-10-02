The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Manny Pacquiao announces major career move after retirement U-turn
Pacquiao’s boxing career has been revived, but his work outside the ring continues
Seven-division world champion Manny Pacquiao is keeping busy as he closes in on another world title fight, announcing that his promotional company will stage fights in the United States for the first time.
Like his former ring rivals Floyd Mayweather and Oscar De La Hoya, Pacquiao had taken promotional matters into his own hands during the heyday of his career, forming MPP in his native Philippines back in 2008, and now he will be staging shows Stateside.
“It is an honor to bring Manny Pacquiao Promotions to the US,” Pacquiao said in a statement announcing the news.
“Some of my most unforgettable moments happened inside American rings. Now, I want to help create those same moments for today’s fighters.
"Through talent-stacked events and an elite platform, we’ll showcase the rising stars and seasoned warriors ready to capture the world’s attention.”
MPP have arranged numerous events in Asia, including the upcoming WBC mini-flyweight bout between Melvin Jerusalem and Siyakholwa Kuse on 29 October.
Hosted at the Araneta Coliseum, the same venue as Muhammed Ali’s legendary victory over Joe Frazier, the event has been billed as the ‘Thrilla in Manila II’ to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original card.
Pacquiao’s announcement follows news that negotiations with WBA welterweight world champion Rolly Romero are close to being finalised.
The 46-year-old ended an almost four-year retirement from the ring in July to face WBC champion Mario Barrios. Pacquiao fared well, with many feeling that he should have walked away with the belt after the judges scored it a majority draw.
Whilst there was talk of a rematch with Barrios, it appears Pacquiao’s attention has switched to facing Romero, who defeated Ryan Garcia in May to earn the regular version of the WBA world championship.
With ‘super’ champion Jaron Ennis moving up to 154lb, Romero became the sole title holder with the WBA at welterweight. Asked about the bout, Pacquiao told Filipino journalists: “We are negotiating and finalising.”
It is unclear whether Pacquiao’s own promotional company, Manny Pacquiao Promotions, will arrange the fight.
