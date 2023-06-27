Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Savannah Marshall will bid to reclaim her status as a world champion this weekend, as the former middleweight title holder moves up a division to challenge Franchon Crews-Dezurn for her undisputed belts.

Marshall was unbeaten until she suffered a decision loss to Claressa Shields last year, a result that saw the Briton lose her WBO middleweight title as Shields became undisputed in the division.

Now, the Hartlepool fighter takes on another American in Crews-Dezurn, who will put all four of her super-middleweight belts on the line against Marshall in Manchester. Marshall will take encouragement from an amateur victory over Crews-Dezurn, whom she outpointed in 2011.

The event marks another big night in women’s boxing, with Natasha Jonas also in action and seeking to become a two-weight world champion.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 1 July at the AO Arena in Manchester.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET), with ring walks for the main event due at approximately 10pm BST (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the event will air live on Sky Sports and on the broadcaster’s website and Sky Go app. In the US, ESPN+ will air the fights live.

Odds

Franchon Crews-Dezurn (right) during her win over Elin Cederroos last year (Getty Images)

Marshall – 1/4

Crews-Dezurn – 16/5

Draw – 14/1

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Franchon Crews-Dezurn (C) vs Savannah Marshall (WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF women’s super-middleweight titles)

Natasha Jonas vs Kandi Wyatt (vacant IBF women’s welterweight title)

Zak Chelli vs Mark Jeffers (super-middleweight)

Ben Whittaker vs Vladimir Belujsky (light-heavyweight)

Callum Simpson vs Boris Crighton (super-middleweight)