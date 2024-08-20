Mayweather vs Gotti start time and how to watch fight this weekend

Support truly

Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III will square off in a rematch this weekend, more than a year after their first fight ended in a brawl.

Boxing legend Mayweather, a former multiple-weight world champion, fought Gotti III in Florida last June, with the referee stopping the fight in round six due to excessive trash-talking – resulting in a brawl in the ring.

Now Mayweather, 47, will fight the son of mafioso John Gotti II – himself the son of John Gotti, also a mafioso – in Mexico City. Gotti III has experience in MMA and boxing, and this contest, like his last against Mayweather, will be an exhibition fight.

In Mayweather’s previous exhibition outings, the American icon fought the likes of YouTubers Logan Paul and Deji and kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa.

When is the fight?

When is the fight?

Mayweather vs Gotti III will take place on Saturday 24 August at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

The event is due to begin at 12.30am BST on Sunday (4.30pm PT / 6.30pm CT / 7.30pm ET on Saturday), with main-event ring walks following at around 4am BST (8pm PT / 10pm CT / 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

A brawl broke out after Floyd Mayweather’s first fight with John Gotti III last year ( @HBM_tv via Twitter )

The fight will air live on DAZN pay-per-view worldwide, at a cost of £19.99 in the UK and $49.99 in the US. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.

DAZN has apps available for all of the following platforms: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android Phone & Tablet, iPhone & iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Roku.

Full card (subject to change)

Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III (exhibition)

Victor Ortiz vs Rodrigo Damian Coria (exhibition)

Alan David Picasso vs Azat Hovhannisyan (super-bantamweight)

Curmel Tramayne Moton vs Victor Vazquez (lightweight)

Luis Rodriguez vs Cesar Vaca (super-middleweight)

Aaron Silva vs Alfonso Flores (super-middleweight)

Silvia Torres vs Cecilia Rodriguez (women’s light-flyweight)