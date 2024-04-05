Eddie Hearn laments ‘disgusting’ Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Eddie Hearn has labelled Mike Tyson’s fight with Jake Paul “disgusting”, as the controversial boxing match approaches.

Heavyweight legend Tyson will be 58 when he boxes YouTube star Paul, 27, in Dallas in July. The fight is set to take place at the AT&T Stadium and will stream live on Netflix.

Tyson clarified this week that the bout will be an exhibition contest, although specific rules for the fight have not yet been confirmed.

Speaking about the fight on Piers Morgan Uncensored, promoter Hearn said: “I think we live in a crazy world, don’t we, where that younger generation is built off views, built off narrative, built off controversy.

“And as a hardcore fight fan, someone who has been around boxing since I was nine years old, I find it disgusting that a 58-year-old man – who was my hero growing up – firstly has to even get back in the ring.

“From a financial point of view, with the amount of money that man was paid or partially paid during his career, to get in a ring with a 25-year-old guy who can’t really fight...

“But for me, I understand it, and I was speaking to the Netflix guys. I don’t think they liked my criticism of the event, [but] I’m never going to lie to you, I’m never going to sugarcoat it. I’m just going to give you my honest opinion, which is: It will sell, people will watch, it’ll be a big event, and I don’t like it.”

Hearn’s father, fellow promoter Barry, added: “It’s going to make a huge amount of money, you can understand Netflix’s approach. If [Tyson] doesn’t win quickly, he can’t win. I don’t believe the other guy is much of a fighter, but he’s fit and he trains and he’s young.

“Two rounds, no matter... When you’re 59, two rounds max, Tyson’s going to be blowing out of his backside – because it’s quite dangerous, boxing at that level. I find it quite sad.”