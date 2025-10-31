Moses Itauma handed fresh blow in pursuit of world-title shot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Moses Itauma’s mandatory order to face WBA ‘Regular’ world champion Kubrat Pulev appears to be on pause as the governing body look set to approve the title holder’s request to defend his belt against Murat Gassiev.

Itauma was ordered to fight Pulev, who had previously been set to defend his title against mandatory challenger Michael Hunter, earlier this month. However, contract disputes for Hunter prevented the American from finalising a bout with Pulev.

Subsequently the WBA removed Hunter as their number one contender, installing starlet Itauma instead.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

Pulev and Itauma were given until November 14 to agree terms ahead of moving to purse bids, but the former announced plans to take on Gassiev on 12 December in Dubai.

Amid the confusion, WBA committee chairman Carlos Chavez stated in a ruling: "Since issuance of Resolution No.2025101417, which ordered that Kubrat Pulev defend his title against the leading available contender, Pulev informed the committee that he had contracted to defend the title against Murat Gassiev, now ranked No 12 in the heavyweight division and that that contract was signed before issuance of the latest resolution [the mandatory order to face Itauma].

"The WBA was not aware of that contract at the time of the resolution issuance.”

In the ruling, Chavez went on to say that the WBA would likely approve the bout if Pulev filed the appropriate request. He continued: "At Pulev's request, and consistent with his settlement agreement with the WBA, the WBA is inclined to sanction a Pulev-Gassiev bout.

"However, such a sanction must be issued consistent with WBA rules.

"Therefore, Pulev should file a special permit request to authorize his proposed title defense bout.

"Because time is of the essence for the affected parties, Pulev should file as soon as he is able, and the request will be considered on an expedited basis."

The news will likely frustrate Itauma and promoter Frank Warren, who had paused plans for the heavyweight to fight before the end of 2025 in order to pursue a meeting with Pulev.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Itauma had been rumoured to feature as a co-headliner with Derek Chisora and Dillian Whyte in Manchester on Saturday, December 13, before Warren confirmed that the 20-year-old would not fight on the card.

The 44-year-old Pulev holds the WBA’s secondary title, a belt that does not hold much currency among boxing’s elite. However, it can be used as a route to face the WBA’s ‘super’ champion - a title that is held in the same regard as the remaining three world championships sanctioned by the WBC, WBO, and IBF.

Itauma’s fellow Brit Daniel Dubois held the belt, setting up a shot at Oleksandr Usyk in August 2023.

The heavyweight title picture is currently unclear with the WBA, which has three world champions of varying importance. Fabio Wardley earned the organisation’s interim world title in June, but there was scant mention of it when the 30-year-old defeated WBO interim champion Joseph Parker earlier this month.

The WBA had previously pledged to streamline its various world titles, but Pulev still retains the ‘Regular’ world title while undisputed heavyweight king Usyk holds the ‘Super’ version.

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more.

An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight.

There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month. A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts. For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up, click here.