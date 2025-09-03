Mike Tyson’s ex-coach highlights key similarity with ‘sensational’ Moses Itauma

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of Mike Tyson’s former coaches has said it is “not too premature” to compare the skills of Moses Itauma to a young “Iron Mike”.

In August, 20-year-old Itauma stayed unbeaten with a knockout of Dillian Whyte inside two minutes, and attention quickly turned to a potential clash with undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Itauma’s recent form, at such a young age no less, has led to comparisons with Tyson, whose record as youngest-ever world heavyweight champion has eluded Itauma. Still, Teddy Atlas, who worked with Tyson early in the American’s career, has said he understands these comparisons.

“It’s not too premature [to make a comparison] between Moses Itauma and Mike Tyson,” he told Grosvenor Casino. “Hear me clearly and distinctly, all of you. I have no hesitation to say what I believe in. And I believe that it is not premature to make comparisons.

“He is that sensational, his talent. But here's where it differs: Itauma is as talented physically at this stage in his career and life as Tyson was – he is that sensational in those physical compartments – but the application of the talent is different. The styles, the approach.

“Tyson is obviously the peek-a-boo, the make-you-miss, make-you-pay, force you to punch at him and then create openings where he fills those openings with fast, hard, destructive punches and combinations. Itauma is bigger, taller, different physical dimensions. He is able to deliver his abilities in many different optional ways where he can go forward, he can step back and set traps, which he's done many times, he can use his legs to move to the side. He can show dimensions from a technical standpoint that may ultimately give him more options of using that tremendous talent.

open image in gallery Mike Tyson was known as the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ ( GETTY IMAGES )

“Either way, where they are as one is having that level of special talent. They hit you, they hurt you. They have speed as a combination with power. It is one of the things that made Mike Tyson stand out, the combination of both speed and power. And Itauma looks to have that same combination of speed and power. He just delivers it and exhibits it in different ways.”

Atlas, 69, even backed Itauma to overcome Anthony Joshua if he were to face his fellow Briton.

“I think Itauma knocks out Joshua probably,” Atlas said. “Take nothing away from Joshua; there's danger with the right hand, he can punch, he's big, he's experienced, all of that. He might be desperate now, Joshua, to get a win, to reclaim obviously things he's lost – status, pride, whatever.

“I understand that can make him dangerous in those areas, I understand all of it; it’s my job to understand it as a trainer. But I believe the quick answer is ‘yes’, Itauma is ready for him and beyond.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

open image in gallery Moses Itauma (right) made short work of Dillian Whyte in August ( Getty Images )

“Itauma needs someone who will take him some rounds and ask him some questions that need to be answered – not for us, for him. He needs a guy like [Filip] Hrgovic because he's got a good chin. He’s a little too easy to hit sometimes, I get it, but he’s a big guy.

“He’s probably not as good a puncher as Joshua; he’s a big guy, he can hurt you obviously, but I don’t think he’s that level of a puncher. I’m not saying he can’t punch – anyone that big can deliver with force – but I don’t think he’s one of those special ‘hit you on top of the head, fracture your ankle’ type punchers.”

Itauma’s next move remains to be seen. While the Briton has acknowledged calls for him to challenge Usyk, 38, he has also said he is not yet deserving of that chance.

Usyk has been ordered to face mandatory challenger Joseph Parker but has asked for talks to be delayed due to an apparent injury. That could open the door for Usyk to vacate the WBO belt, with Itauma and Parker facing off for the gold.