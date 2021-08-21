Manny Pacquiao, one of boxing’s living legends, returns to the ring at 42 years old in the early hours of Sunday morning when he faces Yordenis Ugas for the WBA world welterweight title.

Pacquiao had initially been set to face unbeaten champion Errol Spence Jr, however, the American was forced to withdraw after scans revealed damage to his eye.

On paper Ugas, who’s won 10 of his last 11 bouts, represents a significantly less fearsome opponent, however, the Cuban is still a very accomplished fighter and Pacquiao pledged not to take the challenge lightly.

“I want to tell the fans that I do not take Ugas lightly. It will be a great fight. It will be aggressive and I know I will make the fans happy,” he said.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight:

When and where is the fight?

The fight is on Saturday, 21 August, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What time are the ring walks?

The main show is kicking off at 9 pm ET (2 am BST), with the main event due to start by 11:30 pm ET (4:30 am BST).

What TV channel is the fight on and is there a live stream?

You can watch the fight in the US with Showtime while UK fight fans can watch Pacquiao in action on Sky Sports, where the broadcast is due to start at 2am BST on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action. Sky Sports subscribers can stream the fight live on the Sky Go app.

Tale of the tape

Pacquiao

Nationality: Filipino

Born: December 17, 1978

Height: 5-5 ½

Reach: 67 inches

Total Fights: 71

Record: 62-7-2 with 39 knockouts

Ugas

Nationality: Cuban

Born: July 14, 1986

Height: 5-9

Reach: 69 inches

Total Fights: 30

Record: 26-4 with 12 knockouts

Full fight undercard

Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas for Ugas' WBA (super) Welterweight title

Robert Guerrero vs. Victor Ortiz; Welterweight

Mark Magsayo vs. Julio Ceja; Featherweight

Carlos Castro vs. Oscar Escandon; Junior Featherweight

Frank Martin vs. Ryan Kielczweski; Lightweight

Jose Valenzuela vs. Esteban Sanchez; Lightweight

Steven Torres vs. Justin Rolfe; Heavyweight

Burley Brooks vs. Cameron Rivera; Super Middleweight

John Dato vs. Angel Contreras; Featherweight

Mikel Spencer vs. TBA; Lightweight

Odds

Pacquiao - 1/4

Pacquiao by knockout - 7/4

Pacquiao by decision - 11/10

Draw - 20/1

Ugas - 3/1

Ugas by knockout - 9/2

Ugas by decision - 12/1