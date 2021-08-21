Manny Pacquiao returns to the ring at 42 years old this weekend as he attempts to reclaim his WBA welterweight title from Yordenis Ugas.

Pacquiao last fought in July 2019 when he defeated then-champion Keith Thurman via split decision, however, he was ultimately stripped of the title due to his inactivity.

Pacquiao, who’s won world titles in eight weight divisions, was initially scheduled to fight Errol Spence Jr, but the unbeaten American was forced to withdraw due to an eye injury.

Ugas still represents a stern test, though, with the 35-year-old Cuban having won 11 of his last 12 bouts - the sole defeat coming against decorated former champion Shawn Porter via split decision in March 2019.

“I am someone who comes to fight and leave everything,” Ugas said. “It will be the biggest night of my career that I started at six years old. I think that what they are supporting me is not going to disappoint.” Here’s everything you need to know about the fight:

When and where is the fight?

The fight is on Saturday, 21 August, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What time are the ring walks?

The main show is kicking off at 9 pm ET (2 am BST), with the main event due to start by 11:30 pm ET (4:30 am BST).

What TV channel is the fight on and is there a live stream?

You can watch the fight in the US with Showtime while UK fight fans can watch Pacquiao in action on Sky Sports, where the broadcast is due to start at 2am BST on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action. Sky Sports subscribers can stream the fight live on the Sky Go app.

Tale of the tape

Pacquiao

Nationality: Filipino

Born: December 17, 1978

Height: 5-5 ½

Reach: 67 inches

Total Fights: 71

Record: 62-7-2 with 39 knockouts

Ugas

Nationality: Cuban

Born: July 14, 1986

Height: 5-9

Reach: 69 inches

Total Fights: 30

Record: 26-4 with 12 knockouts

Full fight undercard

Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas for Ugas' WBA (super) Welterweight title

Robert Guerrero vs. Victor Ortiz; Welterweight

Mark Magsayo vs. Julio Ceja; Featherweight

Carlos Castro vs. Oscar Escandon; Junior Featherweight

Frank Martin vs. Ryan Kielczweski; Lightweight

Jose Valenzuela vs. Esteban Sanchez; Lightweight

Steven Torres vs. Justin Rolfe; Heavyweight

Burley Brooks vs. Cameron Rivera; Super Middleweight

John Dato vs. Angel Contreras; Featherweight

Mikel Spencer vs. TBA; Lightweight

Odds

Pacquiao - 1/4

Pacquiao by knockout - 7/4

Pacquiao by decision - 11/10

Draw - 20/1

Ugas - 3/1

Ugas by knockout - 9/2

Ugas by decision - 12/1