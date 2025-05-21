Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manny Pacquiao has confirmed his widely-reported comeback, as he prepares to challenge Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title.

Pacquiao, 46, will fight in a professional bout for the first time since 2021, having most recently competed in an exhibition match last July.

In his last pro bout, the Filipino icon lost to Yordenis Ugas on points in Las Vegas, where he will fight 30-year-old Barrios. In last summer’s exhibition, he went the distance with kickboxer Rukiya Anpo.

“I’m back,” Pacquiao wrote on social media on Wednesday (21 May). “On July 19, I return to the ring to face WBC Welterweight Champion Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Let’s make history! #TeamPacquiao.”

WBC rules state that all title holders must defend their belts against a ‘Qualified Challenger’, and this includes any former WBC champion. As such, Pacquiao, who has re-entered the WBC rankings at No 5, is eligible for a title shot against Barrios.

Pacquiao, widely considered one of boxing’s all-time greats, is the sport’s only eight-weight world champion. In July 2019, in his second-most-recent pro bout, he beat Keith Thurman to become the oldest welterweight champion in history aged 40. He will look to surpass his own record when he boxes Barrios.

Manny Pacquiao during his last pro fight, a loss to Yordenis Ugas in 2021 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Pacquiao is also known for his political endeavours in his home country of the Philippines, where he served as a senator from 2016 until 2022. He also ran for president in 2022 but was unsuccessful, and last week came up short in a senatorial race.

This week, Pacquiao’s former promoter Bob Arum expressed concern over “Pac Man”’s comeback. The Top Rank chief told The Ring: “I can’t say anything negative, because Manny meant so much to us and our company, but it seems really questionable that – at his age – he would put himself at risk by going into the ring with a champion fighter.

“He’s an amazing person, Manny Pacquiao, and if anybody can do it, he can do it. But I’m really concerned about it, given his age and his inactivity. But again, I will certainly be rooting for him, because he’s really a great guy who has meant so much to us as a company.”