Parker vs Wardley live: Start time, undercard and fight updates from heavyweight title clash tonight

Joseph Parker talks to The Independent ahead of Fabio Wardley fight

Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley will square off in a fight important to the heavyweight landscape tonight, with Parker’s interim world title up for grabs – and potentially a shot at Oleksandr Usyk.

In the main event at London’s O2 Arena, Parker defends his WBO interim belt against Wardley in a risky match-up. The New Zealander was ordered to challenge undisputed champion Usyk next, but the Ukrainian was sidelined by an injury, leaving Parker with a choice.

And the Kiwi, 33, has decided to box again rather than wait. He takes on Ipswich’s Wardley in enemy territory – although Parker should also have some support in the English capital, given his reputation as one boxing’s nicest personalities.

Last time out, Parker stopped Martin Bakole in two rounds in February, having accepted the fight on two days’ notice after Daniel Dubois withdrew due to illness. Meanwhile, Wardley’s last outing was a June bout with Justis Huni at the Ipswich Town FC stadium. And it was a dramatic night, with Wardley, 30, trailing on the scorecards when he pulled off a one-shot knockout in the late rounds.

Follow live updates and results from Parker vs Wardley and the undercard, below.