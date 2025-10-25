Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley will clash in a crucial heavyweight bout this weekend, with an interim world title on the line – and potentially a shot at Oleksandr Usyk.

Headlining at the O2 Arena in London, Parker defends his WBO interim belt against Wardley in a risky match-up. New Zealand’s Parker was ordered to challenge undisputed champion Usyk next, but the Ukrainian was waylaid by an injury, leaving Parker with a choice.

And the Kiwi, 33, has chosen to box again rather than wait. He takes on Ipswich fighter Wardley in enemy territory – although Parker should also have some backing in the English capital, given his reputation as one boxing’s nice guys.

Last time out, Parker stopped Martin Bakole in two rounds in February, having accepted the fight on two days’ notice after his original opponent, Daniel Dubois, withdrew due to illness. That withdrawal cost Parker a shot at the IBF title.

Meanwhile, Wardley’s last outing was a June bout with Justis Huni at the Ipswich Town FC stadium. And it was a dramatic night, with Wardley, 30, trailing on the scorecards when he pulled off a one-shot knockout in the late rounds.

A shot at Usyk may indeed await this weekend’s winner, although unbeaten 20-year-old Moses Itauma is also hovering around the title picture. Here’s all you need to know.

When is the fight?

Parker vs Wardley will take place on Saturday 25 October at the O2 Arena in London. The earliest fight is set to begin shortly after 4pm BST; the main card is expected at 7pm BST; and main-event ring walks are likely to take place at around 10.30pm BST.

How can I watch it?

Parker vs Wardley will air live and exclusively on DAZN pay-per-view, at a cost of £24.99 UK / $59.99 US / $24.99 or the equivalent for the rest of the world. Get prices in your country here and purchase a subscription here.

Buying the pay-per-view provides seven days’ free access to DAZN. Viewers can also get the pay-per-view for free when buying an annual subscription, which costs £14.99 per month for 12 months, giving fans access to over 185 fight nights a year.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.

open image in gallery Joseph Parker (left) knocked out Martin Bakole in his most-recent fight, in February ( Getty Images )

Odds

Parker – 1/5

Wardley –7/2

Draw – 20/1

Fight card in full

Subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion

open image in gallery Fabio Wardley (left) was trailing on the scorecards when he shocked Justis Huni with a late knockout in June ( Getty Images )

Joseph Parker (C) vs Fabio Wardley (WBO interim heavyweight title)

Lewis Edmondson vs Ezra Taylor (light-heavyweight)

Juergen Uldedaj vs Rolly Lambert Fogoum (cruiserweight)

Danny Quartermaine vs Royston Barney-Smith (super-featherweight)

Mitchell Smith vs Arnie Dawson (super-featherweight)

