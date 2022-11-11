Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When Ricky Hatton looked in the mirror ahead of this year’s Pride of Manchester Awards, an intense realisation dawned on him. The former world champion looked back at a man “drowning” in his suit after recently shedding almost four stone. Thoughts of returning to the man that once tipped the scales at 15 stone “scared” him, pushing him to further commit to a new lifestyle. It is one which has seen him, at 44 years of age, fall back in love with boxing and embrace the challenge of a four-round exhibition bout on Saturday against another legendary fighter: Marco Antonio Barrera.

Hatton, like many, struggled throughout the Covid pandemic and lost his cousin during lockdown.

“It never bothered me while I was fighting, because in six or seven weeks I’d be back training and it would come off anyway. I can’t keep dragging some f***er out of retirement every time I want to get some weight off,” Hatton tells The Independent. “I’ve enjoyed the compliments, people coming up to me with problems with their mental health and saying, ‘F***ing hell, Rick, I’ve been struggling with my weight and seeing you shift all that weight has made me want to.’

“Then other people have said, ‘Jesus, Ricky, seeing you a few years ago with all that weight, suicidal, wanting to kill yourself, heavily drinking, heavily into drugs, the way you were, to see you now, it’s been so inspiring.’”

This is just the beginning for Hatton, too, as there is an inkling he may yet regain a taste for trading leather. The opportunity to spark nostalgia among his legion of supporters, who made a pilgrimage out of his away days in Las Vegas, proved too hard to resist.

Should Hatton thrive in tandem with his Mexican friend, then another dance with Floyd Mayweather Jr could yet materialise. Without the red mist descending over his face, Hatton can now appreciate how special those minutes were with the American, who continues to perform in a variety of exhibitions, with YouTuber Deji poised to share the ring with “Money” this weekend.

“I believe so,” Hatton remarks when considering a future exhibition with Mayweather Jr. “Floyd is doing a lot of them. I don’t like to think I’d do it against a YouTuber, but he’s the greatest of all time. I’ve been in with Floyd. I thought, ‘Jesus he was good,’ so to do that again, to share the ring with arguably the greatest of all time, of course I would, I’d look at it.

“You never want to see your heroes being bashed up or hurt. This is controlled. You can see your heroes for one last time, showcase their skills, with the knowledge they won’t get hurt. With me, people who have struggled with their weight and depression, the shape of me now, the way I’m talking, how I’ve changed... I’m not ready for my pipe and slippers yet.

“It’s inspired a lot of people, I’ll hear the crowd roar again and share the ring with Marco, it’s a dream.”

Hatton’s new lifestyle has also enabled him to play an active role in son Campbell’s blossoming career as a professional, having turned 9-0 last weekend on the undercard of Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez.

Marco Antonio Barrera and Ricky Hatton face off ahead of their exhibition bout (PA)

Without considerable experience as an amateur and only 24 bouts compared to his father’s 75, the 21-year-old has been forced to learn under the spotlight.

And while Hatton’s graft has initially been fuelled by the sound of that first bell, with Barrera standing across from him inside the ring, he’s gained something far more precious.

Now fit and physically able to match the fighters he trains, Hatton has shared rounds with his son sparring, helping him to master the craft that produced famous nights against Mayweather Jr, Manny Pacquiao and Kostya Tszyu, bringing fresh enjoyment to a new chapter in his life.

“I’ve been sparring with Campbell, which has been brilliant,” Hatton says. “It’s been very emotional for me.

“Without boring you, nearly took my life a few years ago. I was in such a bad place. If I had taken my life I wouldn’t have seen Campbell turn pro, or seen my granddaughter, Campbell’s daughter Lyla. I never thought I’d go into a training camp like Campbell, father and son.

“It’s replaced lifting the world title, thousands of fans in Vegas… I’ve done some great things in boxing, but that’s up there, it f***ing was, it was so emotional.”

Help can be found by calling Samaritans free of charge at any time on 116 123 or by emailing jo@samaritans.org or by visiting Samaritans.org.

