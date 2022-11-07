Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera time: When do ring walks for fight start this weekend?
All you need to know as the ‘Hitman’ boxes for the first time in 10 years
Ten years after retiring from professional boxing, Ricky Hatton returns to the ring this weekend to take on Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhibition bout.
Hatton last competed in 2012, bowing out with a knockout defeat by Vyacheslav Senchenko, a result that came three years after the Briton’s previous fight – a KO loss to Manny Pacquiao.
But on Saturday night in Manchester, the “Hitman” will box once more as he faces a fellow former world champion in Barrera, who – like Hatton – reigned atop multiple divisions.
Hatton, 44, and Barrera, 48, will go head to head on the undercard of Natasha Jonas’ world title fight with Marie Eve Dicaire.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
Hatton vs Barrera will take place on Saturday 12 November at the AO Arena in Manchester.
The event is scheduled to begin at 7pm GMT, though exact times for the Hatton vs Barrera ring walks are as yet unkown.
How can I watch it?
The fight will air live on Sky Sports in the UK, with subscribers also available to stream the action live on the Sky Go app.
Full card
Natasha Jonas vs Marie Eve Dicaire (super-welterweight)
Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera (exhibtion)
Dalton Smith vs Kaisee Benjamin (super-lightweight)
Tyler Denny vs Bradley Rea (middleweight)
Frazer Clarke vs Kamil Sokolowski (heavyweight)
Dylan Cheema vs Jordan Ellison (lightweight)
Viddal Riley vs Ross McGuigan (cruiserweight)
