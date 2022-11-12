Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera LIVE: Round-by-round fight updates plus Frazer Clarke latest
The ‘Hitman’ returns to the ring after 10 years to face Mexican legend Barrera
Ricky Hatton is back with the legendary British fighter rising again to star in the ring for the first time in a decade when he takes on former multiple-weight world champion Marco Antonio Barrera.
The pair will put on a show with nostalgia likely to flood back for fight fans throughout this exhibition in Manchester. Hatton, 44, has been retired from professional boxing since 2012 when Vyacheslav Senchenko delivered a crushing knockout. Perhaps Hatton’s best night was the whirlwind knockout of Kostya Tszyu, with his legion of supporters following him on the road as he dared to be great against Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao.
Hatton is relishing the chance to prove his worth on Saturday with the Barrera bout allowing him to shift excess weight and transform his lifestyle. After shedding the pounds, Hatton has even been able to spar with his son Campbell as he ventures further in his professional career, explaining to the Independent how special an experience it has been. The fight will be at the same venue as Natasha Jonas’ world title fight with Marie Eve Dicaire.
Ricky Hatton: ‘Sparring my son Campbell has replaced lifting the world title’
When Ricky Hatton looked in the mirror ahead of this year’s Pride of Manchester Awards, an intense realisation dawned on him. The former world champion looked back at a man “drowning” in his suit after recently shedding almost four stone. Thoughts of returning to the man that once tipped the scales at 15 stone “scared” him, pushing him to further commit to a new lifestyle. It is one that has seen him, at 44 years of age, fall back in love with boxing and embrace the challenge of a four-round exhibition bout on Saturday against another legendary fighter: Marco Antonio Barrera.
Hatton, like many, struggled throughout the Covid pandemic and lost his cousin during lockdown.
“It never bothered me while I was fighting, because in six or seven weeks I’d be back training and it would come off anyway. I can’t keep dragging some f***er out of retirement every time I want to get some weight off,” Hatton tells The Independent. “I’ve enjoyed the compliments, people coming up to me with problems with their mental health and saying, ‘F***ing hell, Rick, I’ve been struggling with my weight and seeing you shift all that weight has made me want to.’
Interview: ‘The Hitman’ has transformed his body to return to the ring against Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhibition on Saturday
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.
The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.
There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.
Extraordinary Natasha Jonas resumes ‘crazy journey’ with big-money fights on horizon
Natasha Jonas is possibly the most extraordinary boxer in Britain at the moment.
This Saturday in Manchester, she will fight for her third version of the world light-middleweight title in a consecutive sequence of fights that is remarkable. Some in the boxing game call it super-welter, by the way.
Jonas jumped up in weight over 20 pounds, leaping over three full divisions to win the WBO version of the title in February; seven months later she added the WBC version and on Saturday she fights Marie Eve Dicaire for the IBF version.
Back in 2012, Jonas lost at the London Olympics to Katie Taylor and, four years later, she watched the Rio Olympics from her home in Liverpool; she had retired and had a child. Her boxing days and nights were over.
The 38-year-old takes on Canada’s Eve Marie Dicaire with a super fight on the line should she emerge victorious
Tyler Denny beats Bradley Rea on points, defends English middleweight title
It’s been a cracking night of boxing in Manchester so far.
We’ve seen a brilliant domestic-level fight for the English middleweight title.
Tyler Denny defended his title on points against Bradley Rea, it’s the kind of fight we need more of, closely-matched, up-and-comers risking their ‘0’.
