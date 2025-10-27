Roy Jones Jr reveals why he rates Terence Crawford above Floyd Mayweather

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

American boxing legend Roy Jones Jr believes Terence Crawford is a better fighter than Floyd Mayweather Jr - based on the fact that the former "challenges himself".

Crawford made history in September when he became the first man to reign as undisputed in three separate weight classes, defeating Canelo Alvarez to claim the Mexican’s four titles at super middleweight.

Having previously conquered all the belts at super lightweight and welterweight, ‘Bud’ also held titles at lightweight and super welterweight - making him a five-weight world champion.

That is a distinction he shares with Mayweather, who claimed world championships at super featherweight, lightweight, super lightweight, welterweight, and super welterweight between 1998 and 2015.

However, despite their accomplishments, Jones Jr stated that he preferred the more modern fighter over Mayweather.

Jones Jr told Fight Hub TV: “To me, he [Crawford] is [better] because he challenges himself. Don’t get me wrong, Floyd ain’t no bad fighter, Floyd is a hell of a sharp fighter but I ain’t gonna say a better fighter.

“I just can appreciate it more because he challenges himself, you understand me? Floyd never challenged himself, so if you ask me who I want to see, Floyd or Terence, I wanna see Terence because Terence gonna challenge himself.”

Eyebrows were raised when Crawford opted to pursue a super-bout with Canelo, as “Bud” was jumping up two weight classes.

Canelo, who was defeated by Mayweather back in 2013, was the favourite heading into the contest, but found himself outboxed by Crawford.

Mayweather retired undefeated, proud of his 50-0 record (27 KOs), although throughout his career “Money” was accused of cherrypicking or aging out opponents. That being said, Mayweather has a host of impressive names on his CV, including Canelo, Ricky Hatton, Oscar De La Hoya and Manny Pacquiao.

Until the addition of Canelo’s scalp, Crawford had been accused of lacking big names on his own record, although the 38-year-old was avoided during large swathes of his time at welterweight before he moved up through the divisions.

