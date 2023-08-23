Savannah Marshall signs multi-year MMA deal with PFL

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Savannah Marshall has become the latest boxing champion to sign a multi-year deal with the Professional Fighters League, one of the leading promotions in mixed martial arts.

Marshall, undisputed champion at super-middleweight, has followed her rival Claressa Shields and Amanda Serrano in striking a deal with the PFL.

The Briton, 32, said: “I am thrilled to begin my journey in MMA with the PFL. I am proud to join the most talented female combat-sports athletes in the world, and to continue to raise the profile of women in sports.”

Marshall beat Franchon Crews-Dezurn in July to win the undisputed super-middleweight titles, having come up short against Shields last October with undisputed status on the line at middleweight.

Shields has fought twice in the PFL, winning her pro MMA debut in June 2021 before losing her next bout four months later. Meanwhile, Serrano is 2-0-1 in MMA and last fought in 2021.

PFL CEO Peter Murray said: “It’s an exciting time for PFL as we officially launch PFLW [which has a focus on women’s fights], and the addition of Savannah Marshall strengthens the best global roster of women in combat sports.

“PFLW is committed to the empowerment and equality of all female athletes and provides a dedicated platform for women to become PFL MMA champions.”