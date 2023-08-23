Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Savannah Marshall signs multi-year MMA deal with PFL

Marshall is following Amanda Serrano and Claressa Shields in signing for the mixed martial arts promotion

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Wednesday 23 August 2023 15:34
Comments
Tommy Fury's father flips tables over during KSI press conference

Savannah Marshall has become the latest boxing champion to sign a multi-year deal with the Professional Fighters League, one of the leading promotions in mixed martial arts.

Marshall, undisputed champion at super-middleweight, has followed her rival Claressa Shields and Amanda Serrano in striking a deal with the PFL.

The Briton, 32, said: “I am thrilled to begin my journey in MMA with the PFL. I am proud to join the most talented female combat-sports athletes in the world, and to continue to raise the profile of women in sports.”

Marshall beat Franchon Crews-Dezurn in July to win the undisputed super-middleweight titles, having come up short against Shields last October with undisputed status on the line at middleweight.

Shields has fought twice in the PFL, winning her pro MMA debut in June 2021 before losing her next bout four months later. Meanwhile, Serrano is 2-0-1 in MMA and last fought in 2021.

Recommended

PFL CEO Peter Murray said: “It’s an exciting time for PFL as we officially launch PFLW [which has a focus on women’s fights], and the addition of Savannah Marshall strengthens the best global roster of women in combat sports.

“PFLW is committed to the empowerment and equality of all female athletes and provides a dedicated platform for women to become PFL MMA champions.”

Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in