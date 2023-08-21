Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Oleksandr Usyk faces Daniel Dubois in Poland this weekend, as the unbeaten Ukrainian defends the unified heavyweight titles.

Usyk took the belts from Anthony Joshua with a decision win in 2021 before repeating the trick last August to retain them. He was then in talks to unify the titles against WBC champion Tyson Fury, but negotiations collapsed and led the southpaw, 36, to a new opponent.

That opponent is Dubois, who will be up against his toughest foe by far when he fights Usyk in Wroclaw.

The Briton, 25, has an impressive knockout record of 18 from 19 wins, but he has also shown vulnerabilities. His sole professional defeat came against Joe Joyce in 2020, when “Dynamite” Daniel suffered a fractured eye socket, and he was down three times in his most recent win – against Kevin Lerena – partly due to a knee injury.

Here’s all you need to know about Usyk vs Dubois. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the fight?

Usyk vs Dubois is set to take place at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland, on Saturday 26 August.

The main card is expected to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET), with ring walks for the main event likely to follow at 10pm BST (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the fight and undercard will air live on TNT Sports pay-per-view (formerly BT Sport). The event will cost £19.95 and is not exclusive to TNT subscribers. It will also stream live on the broadcaster’s website and app.

No US broadcaster has been confirmed at the time of writing.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help: Get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

Odds

Dubois has won 18 of his 19 fights via knockout (AP)

Usyk to win – 1/10; Usyk via KO, TKO or DQ – 4/11

Dubois to win – 15/2; Dubois via KO, TKO or DQ – 9/1

Draw – 22/1

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Hamzah Sheeraz will be in action on the undercard (Getty Images)

Oleksandr Usyk (C) vs Daniel Dubois (WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles)

Denys Berinchyk vs Anthony Yigit (lightweight)

Dmytro Mytrofanov vs Hamzah Sheeraz (middleweight)

Daniel Lapin vs Aro Schwartz (light-heavyweight)

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs Anauel Ngamissengue (middleweight)

Rafal Wolczecki vs Roberto Arriaza (middleweight)

Vasile Cebotari vs Joel Julio (welterweight)

Nursultan Amanzholov vs Lazizbek Mullojonov (heavyweight)

Oleksandr Solomennikov vs Piotr Gudel (featherweight)

Aadam Hamed vs TBA (super-welterweight)

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Janos Penzes (super-lightweight)

Bryce Mills vs Damian Tymosz (super-lightweight)

Yaroslav Khartsyz vs Konrad Czajkowski (lightweight)