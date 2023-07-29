Jump to content

Spence vs Crawford live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonight

All you need to know ahead of one of the most-anticipated fights in years

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Saturday 29 July 2023 08:52
Comments
Exclusive look at Terence Crawford's ring gear ahead of Errol Spence Jr fight

One of the most-anticipated fights in years will take place tonight, as Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford clash to crown an undisputed welterweight champion.

The Americans have been linked for a long time, and they will finally go head to head in Las Vegas on Saturday, with the southpaws putting their titles and unbeaten records on the line.

Spence, 33, carries the WBC, WBA and IBF belts into the T-Mobile Arena, while Crawford, 35, is WBO champion. Spence has a professional record of 28-0 (22 knockouts), and Crawford is 39-0 (30 KOs).

Spence has not fought since April 2022, when he stopped Yordenis Ugas to collect the WBA belt, while Crawford most recently competed in December, retaining his title with a knockout of David Avanesyan.

Here’s all you need to know about one of the biggest fights of this generation.

When is it?

Spence vs Crawford will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday 29 July.

The main card is due to begin at 1am BST on Sunday 30 July (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday), with ring walks for the main event expected at around 4am BST (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the event will air live on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) pay-per-view, at a cost of £19.95.

In the US, the card will be on Showtime pay-per-view, priced at $84.99.

Odds

Spence (left) is unified champion at welterweight, while Crawford holds the WBO belt

(Getty Images)

Spence – 29/20

Crawford – 13/20

Draw – 12/1

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Errol Spence (WBC, WBA, IBF champion) vs Terence Crawford (WBO champion) (welterweight)

Isaac Cruz vs Giovanni Cabrera (lightweight)

Nonito Donaire vs Alexandro Santiago (vacant WBC bantamweight title)

Yoenis Tellez vs Sergio Garcia (super-welterweight)

Steven Nelson vs Rowdy Montgomery (super-middleweight)

Jose Salas Reyes vs Aston Palicte (super-bantamweight)

Jabin Chollet vs Michael Portales (lightweight)

Justin Viloria vs Pedro Borgaro (super-featherweight)

Demler Zamora vs Nikolai Buzolin (lightweight)

Kevin Ventura vs DeShawn Prather (welterweight)

