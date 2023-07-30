✕ Close Exclusive look at Terence Crawford's ring gear ahead of Errol Spence Jr fight

Terence Crawford dominated Errol Spence Jr to win one of the most-anticipated boxing matches in years.

The American southpaws, both previously unbeaten, clashed to crown an undisputed welterweight champion in a bout that was years in the making. Spence, 33, carried the WBC, WBA and IBF titles into the T-Mobile Arena, while Crawford, 35, held the WBO belt, and he walked away with all four.

Crawford dominated from the second round, knocking Spence to the ground and twice flooring him in the seventh in a one-sided contest. He ended it in the ninth with a brutal flurry as the referee stepped in to confirm a TKO and underline Bud’s reputation as perhaps the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet.

