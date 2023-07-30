Spence vs Crawford LIVE: Latest boxing fight updates and results tonight
Follow live updates from the undisputed-title fight in Las Vegas – a bout years in the making
Terence Crawford dominated Errol Spence Jr to win one of the most-anticipated boxing matches in years.
The American southpaws, both previously unbeaten, clashed to crown an undisputed welterweight champion in a bout that was years in the making. Spence, 33, carried the WBC, WBA and IBF titles into the T-Mobile Arena, while Crawford, 35, held the WBO belt, and he walked away with all four.
Crawford dominated from the second round, knocking Spence to the ground and twice flooring him in the seventh in a one-sided contest. He ended it in the ninth with a brutal flurry as the referee stepped in to confirm a TKO and underline Bud’s reputation as perhaps the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet.
Terence Crawford dismantles Errol Spence Jr to become undisputed welterweight world champion
Terence Crawford knocked down Errol Spence Jr three times before finally ending the fight at 2:32 of the ninth round on a technical knockout to cement himself as one of the greatest welterweights in history.
The fight, the most-anticipated boxing match in several years, unified the division for the first time in the four-belt era that began in 2004.
Crawford (40-0, 31 knockouts) already owned the WBO belt, and took the WBC, WBA and IBF titles from Spence (28-1). Crawford also ran his KO streak to 11 matches, the second-longest active stretch.
Crawford, 35, has won titles in super lightweight and lightweight in addition to welterweight, capturing the latter after moving up in 2018. The Omaha, Nebraska, fighter became the first male boxer to become the undisputed champion in two divisions.
A big fight night on the Strip still brings out the stars, with recording artists Cardi B and Andre 3000 of Outkast, actor and Las Vegas resident Mark Walhberg, NBA star Damian Lillard and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at T-Mobile Arena. They were among the celebrities that also included former boxing champions such as Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao.
Eminem introduced Crawford and his song “Lose Yourself” played as he walked into the ring.
Spence was the aggressor early on, but Crawford sent him to the floor with a right hand with 20 seconds left in the second round. Then Crawford went after Spence, but time ran out before he could finish him off.
Crawford, a minus-154 favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, then took control of the fight, landing several major blows, often on counters. But Crawford also picked his spots to go after Spence, his punching power taking a heavy toll.
In the seventh round, Crawford knocked down Spence twice — with a short right at 1:02 and with another right with just a second left.
The 33-year-old Spence who lives in DeSoto, Texas, won the IBF title in 2017, claimed the WBC championship in 2019 and took the WBA championship last year.
Carl Frampton thinks Crawford is not just the pound-for-pound king right now but of this era: “This is a big statement, but most people would agree that Floyd Mayweather was the fighter of our generation – I think Terence Crawford is now the fighter of our generation. I think that performance would have beaten Mayweather at welterweight.”
Amir Khan warns Errol Spence against a rematch: “To be honest I don’t think it’ll do him any good. There was talk of him struggling to make weight and maybe he needs to move up a weight now.”
Carl Frampton: “That was one of the best boxing performances I’ve ever seen – and I’ve seen a lot of fights.”
A battered Spence Jr speaks in the ring: “He [Crawford] told me, ‘good fight’. I wasn’t surprised by his speed and accuracy. Hell yeah, we gotta do this again.”
Terence Crawford: “We were worried about his jab coming into the fight. Once you take away his jab, the rest is history.”
Terence Crawford: “I’m so blessed. I only dreamed of being a world champion. I’m an overachiever. I want to thank Spence and his team, because without him none of this would be possible.”
The first to be the undisputed champion in two weight divisions.
That was just a phenomenal performance from start to finish. Terence Crawford dismantled one of the best fighters on the planet like he was an amateur, and it really underlined his brilliance.
Round nine
Crawford begins the ninth with a hard right jab that breaks through what’s left of Spence’s paper defence. Spence flails a combination of wild punches but Crawford absorbs them, then decides this is the round to end it. It’s a furious attack and the referee has no choice but to step in and end it.
Crawford sprints to the corner and throws his arms in the air. That was a masterclass.
