Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall took part in a fiery press conference on Monday, getting physical during their first face-off for their long-awaited rematch.

In February 2022, Scotland’s Taylor won a highly controversial decision against Catterall to retain the undisputed super-lightweight titles in Glasgow. The scoring of the bout was even referred to police by Catterall’s MP in Chorley, Lindsay Hoyle, and a rematch has long been desired by fans.

That rematch will finally take place on 27 April, though the Leeds showdown will be a non-title fight; Taylor relinquished three of his four belts before losing the final strap to Teofimo Lopez last June, in the only defeat of the 33-year-old’s professional career.

Catterall, whose only pro loss came in his bout with Taylor, bounced back with decision wins against Darragh Foley last May and Jorge Linares in October.

At the first press conference for Taylor vs Catterall 2, the English boxer put his hands on Taylor’s neck – just as he did during the press tour for their first fight. Security then stepped in, as promoter Eddie Hearn tried to calm the fighters.

“Why don’t you go and phone the police again, you grass?” Taylor had repeatedly taunted Catterall, earlier in the press conference in Edinburgh.

“Go and get Lindsay Hoyle. What was his name, the MP? And the f***ing PM, the Houses of Parliament, go and get them to write a letter to the police again, you grass!”