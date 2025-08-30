Crawford, Parker, Itauma: Who will be the next undisputed champion?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everybody wants to rule the world, with the quirks of boxing enabling many world champions to reign simultaneously.

But undisputed champions are in a different category, their control of all four belts in a division proving that they are the one to beat in a certain weight class.

Currently, three men have completely unified their divisions, but which fighters are closest to gaining undisputed status?

Current undisputed champions

At the time of writing, there are three men who have completely unified their divisions. Oleksandr Usyk and Canelo Alvarez regained their status as undisputed champions earlier this year.

In May Alvarez defeated William Scull to bring the International Boxing Federation’s (IBF) super middleweight title back into his possession, whilst Usyk won the same belt at heavyweight off Daniel Dubois in July.

Naoya Inoue has reigned undisputed at super bantamweight since December 2023, although ‘The Monster’ has made noises about moving up to featherweight.

Naoya Inoue

open image in gallery INOUE-CÁRDENAS ( AP )

As mentioned above, Inoue has designs of fighting at another weight. The Japanese fighter has served as undisputed champion at both bantamweight and super bantamweight, and if he were to conquer another division, he would become the first fighter in the four-belt era to have held all the marbles in three separate weight classes.

Speculation has heavily linked ‘The Monster’ to fighting World Boxing Association (WBA) champion at 126lbs, Nick Ball, in his first fight at featherweight. If that is the case, it would open the door for unification bouts with other titleholders – who would likely welcome the prospect of a lucrative fight with Inoue.

Humble despite his record of 27 knockouts from 30 wins, Inoue has suggested that his time in the sport is running out, and that 126lbs is likely the limit of the amount of muscle he can pack on his frame. However, his abundant quality and talent leave few to doubt his ability to conquer a third weight class.

Terence Crawford

Another fighter to have won all four belts in two separate weight classes, Terence Crawford’s path to undisputed status in a third division is simple.

The former king of the super lightweight and welterweight divisions faces the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion Alvarez on Saturday, September 13.

Victory for the American would lead to Crawford taking all four belts home, and with it, undisputed status for a third time. Crawford became the first man in the four-belt era to become undisputed in two weight classes, beating Inoue by five months.

The 37-year-old could make history again if he defeats Canelo, although it remains to be seen how he deals with stepping up two weight classes without a tune-up bout.

Dmitry Bivol

open image in gallery Dmitry Bivol and his team celebrate their undisputed title win ( Getty Images )

Undisputed at light heavyweight as recently as February of this year, Dmitry Bivol currently holds three of the four belts at 175lbs. He would still likely be the holder of all four titles at light heavyweight if the World Boxing Council (WBC) had not stripped their belt from him after he opted to pursue a trilogy match with Artur Beterbiev rather than face David Benavidez.

Many fans would love to see two-division world champion Benavidez given a shot at Bivol, but the top dog at 175lbs currently has other plans.

A trilogy bout with Beterbiev has not yet been made, with Bivol taking time off to undergo surgery on a persistent back issue that has plagued him for the last decade.

Beterbiev will instead return to the ring to face Deon Nicholson in November, live on DAZN. One belt away from reuniting all the titles at light heavyweight, it is hard to bet against Bivol going on to reign as undisputed once again.

Joseph Parker

open image in gallery Joseph Parker could face Anthony Joshua in a rematch (Simon Marper/PA) ( PA Archive )

Just as Crawford has been handed a shot for all the belts in one fell swoop against Canelo, Joseph Parker may get the opportunity to fight for all of Usyk’s titles at heavyweight.

With unified and undisputed champions, the sanctioning bodies establish an order for mandatory challengers. At heavyweight, it is the World Boxing Organisation’s (WBO) turn to order a mandatory defence for Usyk, with Parker their interim belt holder.

However, despite being ordered in July, negotiations have not taken place between Parker and Usyk’s camps, with the latter requesting an extension due to injury.

If Usyk does decide to face Parker, it gives the New Zealander at least a puncher’s chance of claiming all four belts. That being said, there is a lot of noise that Usyk may choose to prioritise more financially lucrative bouts, instead opting to vacate his WBO belt.

That does not necessarily preclude Parker from ever fighting for undisputed status – Usyk relinquished the IBF belt, before returning to win it back from Dubois earlier this year.

If Parker is promoted to full champion, and manages to retain the belt, it offers another path to a Usyk fight.

Moses Itauma

open image in gallery ( Getty )

Moses Itauma is another name that has been mentioned as a potential Usyk opponent in the near future, with boxing’s kingmaker Turki Alalshikh a clear fan.

The Saudi Arabian is keen on putting one of the sport’s biggest prospects in the ring with Usyk, even if Itauma is still yet to go past six rounds as a professional.

After his stunning knockout of veteran Dillian Whyte , the hype behind the 20-year-old has only grown. Predicted to be a world champion sooner rather than later, we could be looking at the heir to Usyk’s throne.

Even if Itauma does not face Usyk next, he could find himself en route to a meeting with the Ukrainian. Ranked number one by the WBO, Itauma could find himself in a world title fight against the aforementioned Parker, if Usyk decides to step aside and vacate that portion of his undisputed title.

If Itauma proved to be victorious over Parker in that scenario, he could petition Usyk for a fight further down the line for all the heavyweight marbles.

Janibek Alimkhanuly

Some champions are content with claiming they are on top of the world with just one belt. Kazakhstani Janibek Alimkhanuly is clearly not happy to just rest on his laurels since winning the WBO middleweight title in 2022.

He added the IBF strap at 160lbs in 2023, but ‘Qazaq style’ is still targeting further glory at middleweight. He has spent most of his recent time calling out WBC champion Carlos Adames and WBO title holder Erislandy Lara on social media, making his intentions clear.

Talks between Adames and Alimkhanuly for a unification bout took place earlier this year, with Alalshikh claiming that the latter’s reluctance to face his fellow champion ultimately scuppered the bout.

Already half-way there, Alimkhanuly’s plans of uniting the 160lbs division may depend on other champions’ willingness to fight him.

Zurdo Ramirez

open image in gallery ( IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect )

In possession of the WBO and WBA belts at cruiserweight, Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez is well positioned to become just the second fighter to hold all four titles at 200lbs, after Usyk.

Talk of further unification with IBF champion Jai Opetaia has waxed and waned over the course of 2025, with Ramirez currently sidelined by injury.

Clearly game to put his two titles on the line in hopes of gaining a third, Ramirez will be confident of completely unifying the cruiserweight division.

WBC title holder Badou Jack is well past his peak at 41, whilst Opetaia is now making noises about moving up to heavyweight and vacating his title.

Ramirez could be poised to pick up the pieces and rule the 200lbs division.

