Tommy Fury wants to ‘shut up’ Jake Paul and KSI with fights on same night

Fury was forced to withdraw from a planned fight against Paul last December and again in August

Harry Latham-Coyle
Tuesday 11 October 2022 17:10
Comments
Tommy Fury has said that he is willing to fight both Jake Paul and KSI on the same night, describing the pair of internet personalities as “two fools that need shutting up”.

The 23-year-old half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has begun his professional boxing career with eight consecutive wins and is preparing for an encounter with Paul Bamba in Dubai next month.

He had been due to take on Paul last December in Florida, but was forced to withdraw after contracting a bacterial chest infection and suffering a broken rib, while plans for a subsequent meeting were derailed by travel issues this August.

Fury has since been called out by both Paul and KSI, the YouTuber who resumed his boxing career with victories over Luis Alcaraz Pineda and Swarmz on the same night in late August.

Light-heavyweight Fury says that he is more than willing to take the pair on, offering to match KSI’s effort in winning twice in one evening.

“I’ve said all along I’d fight the both of them on the same night,” Fury told SecondsOut.

“Like KSI done with the two people the other day, the rapper and whatever that was, I will do the same with Jake Paul and him on the same night.

“When they finally get in the ring with me, I cannot wait to show everybody that what I was saying all along is true: It isn’t a fight for me.

“If you’re going to ask me to fight a YouTuber, KSI, who plays Fifa on the internet for a living, and Jake Paul, who does whatever he does, sign me up – not a problem.

“[Paul] is very lucky that them fights haven’t come off yet. I don’t know what the other one KSI is mentioning my name for, because he’s even worse than Jake Paul, so I don’t really know what’s going on.

“Two fools that need shutting up, so let me tend to my actual business first against actual fighting men and then I will happily get them out of boxing.”

Fury last beat Daniel Bocianski on the undercard of his brother’s win over Dillian Whyte in April.

