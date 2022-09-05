Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tyson Fury has insisted that he will not ‘judge’ Anthony Joshua for his fellow Briton’s post-fight speech last month, when “AJ” vented his frustrations in bizarre fashion after a second loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua lost the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles to Usyk with a decision defeat last September, and the unbeaten Ukrainian outpointed the 32-year-old again this August to retain the belts.

Usyk, 35, could next face WBC title holder Fury in a bout to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion, although Fury has suggested that he may fight someone else this December before taking on Usyk next year.

In the same interview with BT Sport, Fury was asked about Joshua’s post-fight speech and said: “I saw all that, but I’m not someone to jump on somebody like that.

“I don’t give a f*** what somebody says; that’s up to them, none of my business. Listen, everyone has to do what they have to do in life, and it’s none of my business what he does after the fight.

“My job is boxing, not what he said. I’ve said tons of s*** in the past, I don’t want judging on it.

“My job is boxing, so I judge these guys on their boxing performances – not on what they do outside of boxing. No interest in that s***.”

Oleksandr Usyk (right) beat Anthony Joshua for the second time last month (Nick Potts/PA (PA Wire)

Fury, 34, also said that an all-British clash with Joshua is not ‘dead’, as he believes that fans are still keen to see the heavyweights square off.

“I still think, even though he’s lost three of his last five fights... I still think that people would like to see that fight,” Fury said.

“If that [Usyk] fight doesn’t happen, then we’ll go and offer AJ the fight.”