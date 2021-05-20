The World Boxing Council have confirmed they will sanction a trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder which is expected to take place in Las Vegas in July.

Fury, 32, avenged a controversial draw with Wilder at the end of 2018 by winning the WBC title from the American in a dominant seventh round stoppage in February of last year.

And he looked set for an undisputed showdown with fellow Brit Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia this summer, before an arbitrator sided with Wilder in a contractual dispute over whether he had the right to a third fight.

Now WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has stated the governing body will support a trilogy bout, saying: “Yes, we will sanction Fury v Wilder on request,” he told the Daily Mail.

“We are on board with Tyson and Anthony Joshua for the undisputed title but a fight between our distinguished current and former heavyweight champions is also an outstanding event.”

The decision from mediating judge Daniel Feinstein means Fury is required to fight Wilder again by 15 September.

The date which is currently being mooted is 24 July at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, a venue which can hold up to 65,000 fans.

Both Fury and Wilder have been inactive since their clash 15 months ago, largely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the disappointment of a Fury fight falling through appeared to reach breaking point for Joshua on Wednesday night as he tweeted a rant directed at his heavyweight rival.

He said: “Tyson Fury, the world now sees you for the fraud you are. You’ve let boxing down! You lied to the fans and led them on. Used my name for clout not a fight. Bring me any championship fighter who can handle their business correctly.”

Joshua is now expected to fight WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk in August, with a Fury bout pushed back until at least the end of the year.