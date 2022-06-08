‘That is news to me’: Tyson Fury offers update on retirement plans

Tyson Fury is adamant he will stay retired despite comments from promotor Bob Arum suggesting ‘The Gypsy King’ would get back in the ring to face the winner of the Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk rematch.

Fury retired from boxing after spectacularly knocking out Dillian Whyte in their heavyweight world title fight at Wembley Stadium in April, although most expect the 33-year-old to eventually return to the ring.

A bout to become undisputed heavyweight champion against the winner of Joshua vs Usyk II - which is currently likely to take place in August - would appear the most likely fight and Top Rank promoter Arum poured fuel on that fire with his recent comments.

Arum told Fight Hype: “Tyson Fury is retired and he will be retired until we come to him with the next big event and then he will unretire.

“Well, I think Fury is going to wait to see how the [Anthony] Joshua fight comes out with [Oleksandr] Usyk, and then he’ll make a determination whether he wants to continue.

“Other than fighting the winner of Joshua vs Usyk, there’s really nothing that’s really of interest to Tyson Fury, so we will have to see.”

Tyson Fury beat Dillian Whyte at Wembley in April (PA Wire)

Fury responded to those comments in a video posted on Instagram following a training session, where he once again claims he has no interest in pulling on the gloves one more time.

He said: “Second session of the day. Smashing it! Come on, guys! I’ve just read today that I am supposed to be coming out of retirement. That is news to me. As far as I am concerned, I’m staying!”

The other fight that Fury appears to have considered after his retirement is a hybrid boxing match in 4oz MMA gloves against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Both men verbally agreed to the contest during an ESPN interview, although there has been no movement on that front since.