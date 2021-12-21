Dillian Whyte could fight Deontay Wilder for world title if Tyson Fury vacates WBC belt

Promoter Bob Arum has hinted that Fury could walk away from his WBC heavyweight title

Sport Staff
Tuesday 21 December 2021 10:36
Comments
Tyson Fury leads rude chant about Anthony Joshua in front of fans

Dillian Whyte could be left to face Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title - if Tyson Fury vacates the belt in order to face Oleksandr Usyk next year.

Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum has said that the ‘Gypsy King’ has been left frustrated by the delay in setting up the defence of his WBC title against mandatory challenger Whyte.

“If we can’t come to a deal with Dillian Whyte, we’ll do a fight for the Ring Magazine belt and the ‘lineal’ title and we’ll pick another opponent,” Arum told talkSPORT. “We’ve got to get Tyson back in the ring by the end of March.”

Fury was ordered to face WBC interim title holder Whyte after he knocked out Wilder in October to defend his championship and complete the pair’s trilogy.

Whyte has been seeking a title shot for years but has not fought since March, where he avenged his defeat to Alexander Povetkin. He was scheduled to face Otto Wallin but withdrew from the late October bout due to injury.

Recommended

Wilder, meanwhile, has retained his No. 1 ranking with the WBC despite being knocked out by Fury in each of his last two fights. The American has yet to announce his next fight and has hinted at retirement, but a shot at reclaiming his title could appeal to the 36-year-old.

Fury would be tempted to walk away from his WBC title defence if he had a chance of facing WBA, WBO and IBF champion Usyk next year. The undefeated Ukrainian is set to face Anthony Joshua in a rematch, but ‘AJ’ has revealed that he could step aside to allow Usyk and Fury to meet in an undisputed world title fight.

If Usyk's rematch with Joshua goes ahead as planned, Fury could be left defending his Ring Magazine and lineal titles against the likes of Joseph Parker or Andy Ruiz Jr next March while he waits for his shot.

That could leave Whyte and Wilder free to face each other for the WBC title as the top two ranked contenders in the division.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in