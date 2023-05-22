Wood vs Lara live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
All you need to know about the world-title rematch
Leigh Wood will look to exact revenge on Mauricio Lara on Saturday, as the featherweights clash in Manchester.
The rematch comes just three months after Lara stopped Wood to win the WBA title, beating the Briton in his hometown of Nottingham.
Mexican Lara, 25, was trailing on the scorecards but dropped “Leigh-thal” in Round 7. Wood, 34, beat the referee’s count, but his corner threw in the towel with seconds left in the round.
It proved to be a controversial finish, with most observers believing that Wood would have made it to the end of the round, and some believing that he should have been given time to recover. Others, however, defended Wood’s coach Ben Davison over his decision to protect his fighter.
Here's all you need to know about the rematch.
When is it?
The fight will take place at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday 27 May.
The main card is set to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET), with ring walks for the main event expected at approximately 10pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET).
How can I watch it?
The event will be streamed live on Dazn, a subscription to which is available at three different price points: Monthly Saver (£9.99 per month, with a 12-month commitment), Flexible (£19.99 per month, and can be cancelled at any time), and Annual Super Saver (£99.99 as a one-off payment).
Odds
Lara – 4/11
Wood – 11/5
Draw – 14/1
Full card (subject to change)
Mauricio Lara (C) vs Leigh Wood 2 (WBA featherweight title)
Jack Catterall vs Darragh Foley (super-lightweight)
Terri Harper (C) vs Ivana Habazin (WBA women’s super-welterweight title)
Danny Ball vs Jamie Robinson for (vacant English welterweight title)
Aqib Fiaz vs Costin Ion (super-featherweight)
Campbell Hatton vs Michal Bulak (super-lightweight)
William Crolla vs TBA
Aaron Bowen vs TBA
