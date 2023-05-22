Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Leigh Wood will try to regain his world title from Mauricio Lara this weekend, just three months after losing the WBA featherweight belt to the Mexican.

Wood, fighting in his hometown of Nottingham, was stopped by Lara late in Round 7 in February, in what proved to be a controversial finish.

The Briton was ahead on the scorecards before being dropped by Lara, 25, and Wood’s coach Ben Davison threw in the towel after his fighter had beaten the referee’s count.

Most observers believed that Wood, 34, would have made it to the end of the round, and some believed that he should have been given time to recover. Others, however, defended Davison over his decision to protect his fighter.

Here’s all you need to know about the rematch. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is it?

The fight will take place at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday 27 May.

The main card is set to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET), with ring walks for the main event expected at approximately 10pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The event will be streamed live on Dazn, a subscription to which is available at three different price points: Monthly Saver (£9.99 per month, with a 12-month commitment), Flexible (£19.99 per month, and can be cancelled at any time), and Annual Super Saver (£99.99 as a one-off payment).

Odds

Wood (right) lost the WBA featherweight title to Lara in February (Getty Images)

Lara – 4/11

Wood – 11/5

Draw – 14/1

Full card (subject to change)

Mauricio Lara (C) vs Leigh Wood 2 (WBA featherweight title)

Jack Catterall vs Darragh Foley (super-lightweight)

Terri Harper (C) vs Ivana Habazin (WBA women’s super-welterweight title)

Danny Ball vs Jamie Robinson for (vacant English welterweight title)

Aqib Fiaz vs Costin Ion (super-featherweight)

Campbell Hatton vs Michal Bulak (super-lightweight)

William Crolla vs TBA

Aaron Bowen vs TBA