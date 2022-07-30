Five British stars to look out for at Commonwealth Games

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A host of home stars will be looking to shine when the Commonwealth Games kicks off on July 28.

Athletes from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be among those competing in more than 20 sports at venues across Birmingham and the surrounding area.

Here we pick out five names to watch out for.

Adam Peaty

Peaty’s build-up has been less than ideal thanks to a broken foot that ruled him out of the World Championships. The breaststroke superstar will be bidding to win the 100 metres for a third successive Games, while he had to settle for silver in the 50m in both 2014 and 2018 behind Cameron Van Der Burgh.

Dina Asher-Smith

Dina Asher-Smith will face stiff competition in Birmingham (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Asher-Smith is another of the biggest names in British sport who will be competing in Birmingham. Injury wrecked the 26-year-old’s Olympic campaign in Tokyo and she will have her work cut out in the 100m. Asher-Smith is skipping her favoured 200m but will also contest the 4x100m relay.

Rhys McClenaghan

Gymnast McClenaghan won Northern Ireland’s only gold medal in Gold Coast four years ago on the pommel horse, pipping Max Whitlock. Whitlock is absent this time, and McClenaghan also looked set to miss out having been banned because he had represented Ireland, but that has now been overturned.

Rosie Eccles

Rosie Eccles will represent Wales in the ring (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

Chepstow fighter Eccles claimed silver in the 69 kilogrammes category four years ago behind England’s Sandy Ryan and is back for another shot. The 25-year-old feared for her career because of nerve damage and missed out on qualification for the Tokyo Olympics but has high hopes for Birmingham.

Alex Yee

Alex Yee led Great Britain to gold in the mixed relay in Tokyo (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Archive)

Yee announced himself as the successor to Alistair Brownlee by winning silver in the individual triathlon in Tokyo and gold as part of the mixed team relay. England will have high hopes again in the latter while Yee is likely to vie with New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde for gold in the individual race.