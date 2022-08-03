Commonwealth Games: Adam Peaty jokes that son is ready for Paris Olympics

Adam Peaty has joked that his son will follow in his footsteps, saying he is a “sportsperson in the making.”

The Olympic gold medalist said that George, two, had “loved” the Commonwealth Games, where Peaty won a gold medal in the 50m breaststroke.

Peaty went straight to the stands to give his son the Perry the Bull mascot he received after his victory lap.

“He’s still two years old, so I think he’s got another two years, which puts him in perfect stead for Paris,” Peaty said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.