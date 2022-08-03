Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Day 6 updates as Katarina Johnson-Thompson seeks heptathlon gold
Follow the latest updates from day six of the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Day six of the Commonwealth Games sees England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson continue her run for heptathlon gold which will conclude on the track this evening. The reigning Commonwealth champion goes into day two with a 109-point lead, but faces stiff competition from team-mate Holly Mills among others.
Emily Campbell also bids for a gold medal in the women’s weightlifting. The 28-year-old shot to fame when she claimed the Olympic silver medal in the women’s 87kg+ category at the Tokyo Olympics after also taking Commonwealth bronze on the Gold Coast four years ago. She is the reigning European champion and a favourite for the gold medal on her home stage.
Elsewhere, Evie Richards is vying for the mountain bike title which would be an upgrade on the silver medal she won in 2018 but may be hindered from months of back problems and a recent spell with Covid. On track, Daryll Neita is set for a 100 metres final showdown with Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica in one of the most intriguing face-offs of the Games while in the pool England will look to Tokyo champion Reece Dunn in the S14 200m freestyle, world champion Ben Proud in the men’s 50m free, and the men’s medley relay with Scotland represented by Tokyo silver medallist Duncan Scott in the men’s 200m individual medley.
Follow all the live updates from the 2022 Commonwealth Games:
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Women’s hockey
Scotland are beaten 2-0 by Australia!
The Aussies have won all four of their games in Pool B without conceding a single goal. Scotland sit third with two wins and two defeats from their four games.
In second place are New Zealand who still have South Africa to face meaninf it’s highly unlikely that Scotland will progress.
Defending champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson eyeing return to winning ways
Defending Commonwealth Games champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson is eyeing a return to the top as she bids for a first heptathlon title in three years.
The 29-year-old is the overnight leader at the Commonwealth Games after a solid first day at the Alexander Stadium.
Johnson-Thompson sits on 3765 points, 109 ahead of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor.
The pandemic and two serious Achilles and calf injuries have stopped Johnson-Thompson winning a title since the World Championships in 2019 but she is closing in on a successful defence in Birmingham.
Commonwealth Games 2022
England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson will continue the defence of her heptathlon title in the long jump at 10:30 BST this morning before the javelin and 800m tonight.
In the final day of swimming competition, Scotland’s Duncan Scott is among those in action in the men’s 200m Individual Medley heats.
Gemma Howell settles for judo silver as Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard claims gold
Gemma Howell settled for a silver medal in the women’s judo 63kg category in Coventry after losing by golden score to Canada’s Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard.
The 32-year-old was edged out by ippon, meaning she was unable to replicate the European gold medal she won earlier this year in Bulgaria.
However Howell, who has endured 10 operations due to her sport and almost retired after missing out on a place at the Rio Olympics in 2016, said she was proud of her achievement in reaching the podium.
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Women’s hockey
End of the third quarter at the University of Birmingham hockey centre. Scotland still trail 1-0 but Australia have been piling the pressure on to extend their lead.
It’s tough work out their for the Scots and they’ll be happy if they can sneak a goal or two in the final quarter.
Former refugee Cyrille Tchatchet’s Commonwealth medal dream ended by body cramps
Perseverance has always been at the heart of the Cyrille Tchatchet story.
It was in evidence again at Birmingham’s NEC as the weightlifter returned to the Commonwealth Games stage, eight years after competing for his native Cameroon at Glasgow 2014.
A sprained ankle cost him a medal on that occasion, finishing fifth in the 85kg category, leading to a tumultuous period in his life after he decided to stay in Britain and seek asylum.
He experienced homelessness, depression, and spells in immigration detention centres before finally being granted Britain citizenship and the chance to represent Team England.
But his quest for Commonwealth Games redemption did not have the fairytale ending it deserved as cramp ravaged the 27-year-old’s body in the men’s 96kg final, just a day after his birthday.
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Women’s hockey
Scotland trail 1-0 at half-time in their Pool B with Australia. Shanea Tonkin seemingly put Australia ahead late in the second quarter but the goal was eventually awarded to Grace Stewart who gets a slight touch to put it into the net.
Amy Costello initially blocked Australia’s penalty corner but they managed to recycle the ball and Tonkin’s shot was flicked in by Stewart.
Scotland have to come from behind in the second-half of this game.
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Medal table
This is how the Commonwealth Games medal table looks after five days of sporting action:
Commonwealth Games events today as Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Emily Campbell go for gold
Emily Campbell stars on day six of the Commonwealth Games when she bids for gold to compliment her Olympic silver medal in the women’s weightlifting.
Campbell shot to fame when she won a silver medal in the women’s weightlifting 87kg+ category at the Tokyo Olympics while Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s heptathlon challenge resumes and will conclude on the track.
Defending heptathlon champion Johnson-Thompson aims to retain her title as she goes into day two with a 109-point lead, but she is likely to be pushed by England team-mate Holly Mills among others.
Commonwealth Games 2022
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of day six from the Commonwealth Games. The big draw today is Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s pursuit of the heptathlon gold medal. She leads the way by 109-points in defence of the title she won back in 2018 but England team-mate Holly Mills has eyes on the top prize too.
Also, Emily Campbell attempts to improve on her Olympic silver medal in the women’s weightlifting and there’s interest in the mountain biking as Evie Richards attempts to take the title.
