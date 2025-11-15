Conor Benn ends long wait for family success with victory over Chris Eubank Jr

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conor Benn claimed redemption against an out-of-sorts Chris Eubank Jr with a masterful display to end the long wait for his family to secure victory in this 35-year rivalry.

The sons of Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr had produced a classic encounter in April which went the way of the latter to ensure it was 2-0 after three historic bouts.

A fourth and final instalment failed to match the drama of previous contests, but Benn produced a composed showing for the best performance of his career to win by unanimous decision after the judges scored the one-sided fight 119-107, 116-110, 118-108.

After Eubank Sr won the first bout in 1990 in Birmingham, a contentious draw followed three years later which left Nigel Benn incensed.

Yet, his son Conor Benn earned the family a maiden success and produced two knockdowns in round 12 to cement his dominance, but the night ended with Eubank Jr embracing his younger rival as the family feud concluded.

A mutual respect was fostered during the first fight on April 26 and ensured a largely drama-free fight week – even though the presence of Eubank Sr at Thursday’s press conference sparked a heated exchange with old adversary Benn.

With Eubank Sr always set to be in attendance, the rings walks were expected to lack wow factor and star quality until 50 Cent walked out to stun the jubilant crowd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The American rapper was one of many A-listers present with actors Jason Statham and Pierce Brosnan ringside along with Thierry Henry and pound-for-pound super-middleweight champion Terence Crawford.

Benn, dubbed the ‘People’s Champion’ by Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn after defeat seven months ago, had been booed ahead of the first fight, but had the initial support in his home city of London and started strongly.

After Benn immediately rushed to the centre of the ring, he enjoyed the opening exchanges with a succession of body shots.

Eubank Jr looked sluggish and bundled over his rival after being caught in the corner at the start of round two, which also went to the younger man.

The jab brought Eubank Jr some much-needed success but Benn continued to produce the cleaner work to hold the advantage at the midway point of the fourth instalment of the family rivalry.

An even seventh round followed until Benn unleashed a venomous combination and a huge right onto the head of Eubank Jr.

Benn smiled and goaded his rival as the bell sounded and even though Eubank Jr spat out his gumshield at the start of round eight, a thrilling trade-off concluded this three-minute section.

The rematch had not turned into a brawl like the first encounter, but threatened to explode at any moment and Eubank Sr had words of his advice for his son going into round nine.

Eubank Jr did catch Benn soon after but whistles followed from a subdued crowd during a flat round 10 as fatigue set in.

Both boxers struggled to land in the penultimate round and although Eubank Jr briefly tangled with the ropes, he survived but a smattering of the crowd left before round 12.

Benn was clearly ahead and yet made sure his family claimed a first victory 35 years in the waiting with a destructive round, knocking down Eubank with another one-two combination and again during the final 60 seconds.

Held aloft by his dad straight after the bell, Benn celebrated as ‘Dangerous’ blared over the speakers. Not long later and Eubank Jr was gracious enough to embrace the 29-year-old from Ilford.

Victory was a formality at this point, but Benn’s name was read out to give his family a much-craved win in a remarkable rivalry spread across four decades.