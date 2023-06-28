What was the Ashes protest about? Video shows Just Stop Oil incident

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord’s is the latest sporting event to be halted by protestors from Just Stop Oil.

Ahead of the second over on the first day, three individuals in shirts bearing the protest group’s name entered the outfield, throwing orange powder near to the pitch as Stuart Broad waited to bowl to Usman Khawaja.

One protestor was tackled by England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, picking up the pitch invader and carrying them to the boundary.

The others were quickly collected by security staff and removed from the playing area.

The incident resulted in a short delay while groundstaff utilised a leaf blower and broom to disperse the powder.

Bairstow also briefly returned to the England dressing room to change his shirt, returning to applause from the Lord’s crowd.

“Jonny Bairstow’s dander was up there, he was like a flanker,” commentator and former England seamer Jonathan Agnew said on Test Match Special on the BBC. “Let’s hope this doesn’t happen again, let’s hope that’s the one attack on the Ashes this year.”

Similar incidents have occurred at the World Snooker Championship and Premiership Rugby final this year.

A statement from Just Stop Oil said: “Just Stop Oil supporters have disrupted The Ashes 2nd test match, at Lords cricket ground, between England and Australia. The Just Stop Oil supporters are demanding the UK government immediately halt new oil, gas and coal projects in the UK, and are calling on Lords to make a statement demanding an end to new fossil fuels.

“At around 11:05am, three Just Stop Oil supporters stormed the pitch at Lords in a cloud of orange powder-paint. The supporters were removed from the pitch, one being carried off by Jonny Bairstow.”

“Cricket is an important part of our national heritage, but how can we enjoy England vs Australia when much of the cricketing world is becoming unfit for humans to live in?” a spokesperson added. “We can no longer afford to distract ourselves when the sports we play, the food we eat, and the culture we cherish is at risk.”

“It’s time for cricket lovers and all those who understand the severity of this situation, to get onto the streets and demand action from this illegitimate, criminal government. When our children ask us ‘what did we do’ to avert this crisis, we better have a good answer.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the three people had been taken into custody.

It is the second year in a row that a Test at Lord’s has been targeted by protestors.

During England’s encounter with South Africa last year, a banner was unfurled in the Edrich Stand that read “JP Morgan - stop bankrolling new oil and gas”.

The finance giants have been the primary corporate partner of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), who own Lord’s, for the past decade and has been criticised for major investment in the exploration of new fossil fuels.