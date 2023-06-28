Moment Just Stop Oil protesters throw paint over Lord’s pitch during Ashes Test

Jonny Bairstow carried a Just Stop Oil protester off the pitch at Lord’s as the group disrupted the second Ashes Test on Wednesday, 28 June.

Activits threw orange powder paint onto the ground before being removed.

The protest was part of the group’s continuing action to demand the UK government “immediately halt new oil, gas and coal projects.”

Just Stop Oil said they are “calling on Lords to make a statement demanding an end to new fossil fuels.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that they were aware of protesters on the Lord’s Cricket Ground and three people were arrested and taken into custody.