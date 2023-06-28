England vs Australia LIVE: Cricket scorecard and Ashes updates from day one at Lord’s
England aim to hit back after Australia’s two-wicket victory at Edgbaston
England look to level the men’s Ashes 2023 series in the second Test against Australia at Lord’s.
A dramatic two-wicket defeat for Ben Stokes’ side at Edgbaston puts the hosts on the back foot, with Pat Cummins’ expertly leading his side to an early advantage in the five-match series.
Stokes has moved to replace Moeen Ali, whose finger problem remains a concern, meaning an all-pace attack and an Ashes debut for Josh Tongue.
The match comes less than 48 hours since the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) report outlined how racism, sexism, elitism and class-based discrimination were ‘widespread and deeply rooted’ in cricket.
Follow the score and latest updates from Edgbaston below:
Ben Stokes ‘deeply sorry’ to hear of racism and sexism after Equity in Cricket report
In light of the damning Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) report, with racism, sexism, elitism and class-based discrimination found “deeply rooted” into the sport, England captain Ben Stokes said the sport should be enjoyed “without fear of discrimination or judgement”.
“Just before I go, I want to make it clear I have not read the report as it only came out last night,” Stokes said on the eve of the second Ashes Test match at Lord’s.
“To the people involved in the game who have been made to feel unwelcome or unaccepted in the past, I am deeply sorry to hear of your experiences.
“Cricket is a game that needs to celebrate diversity on all fronts because without diversity, this game would not where it is at today.”
Azeem Rafiq praises ‘courage’ of respondents to ICEC report
Azeem Rafiq hailed the courage of those who had contributed to a new report laying bare the problems of discrimination facing cricket.
A long-awaited Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) report was finally published on Tuesday.
Based on findings from more than 4,000 respondents, it found racism remains entrenched in the sport, that women routinely encounter sexism and misogyny and are treated as “subordinate” to men within cricket, and that little to no action has been taken to address the class barriers that exist.
In short, the report found cricket to be “elitist and exclusionary” and set out 44 recommendations for the England and Wales Cricket Board to act on.
Ollie Pope wants ‘broader reach’ for cricket
England batter and vice-captain Ollie Pope spoke at Lord’s ahead of the second Ashes Test and prior to the publication of the report.
The 25-year-old is one of a number of current internationals to come through an exclusive private school education but made it clear he felt the sport had to make sure that the national side represented the broadest possible cross-section of society.
“I think there is a lot more we can keep doing as players. As an England team, we’re in a great position where we have got all eyes on us and it is definitely something we’re aware of and definitely something we can keep driving forward,” he said.
“The next guys doing what we’re doing now in 20 years, we want to have the whole country to choose from, not just a certain group of people. That’s something we talk about as a team and are aware of.
“We know that we can keep promoting that, for the sport and for the country. It is a sport for everyone and I think it definitely 100 per cent should be as well.
“(At Surrey) we’re a club that’s got different religions, different races, guys coming from overseas. That’s the important thing and an opportunity to learn a lot about other team-mates’ religions and ways of life.
“I think that’s something that’s being spoken about a lot more now and I think it’s important those conversations keep happening.”
ICEC report an ‘existential issue’ for cricket says Gould
ECB chief executive Richard Gould has said the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket report could not simply be dismissed as part of a culture war and is an ‘existenial issue’ that needs addressing for the betterment of the sport.
“It is an existential issue for the sport. This is a report that the ECB specifically asked for two and a half years ago, and deliberately did not set narrow parameters,” said Gould after the findings confirmed that racism, sexism, elitism and class-based discrimination are “widespread and deeply rooted” within cricket.
“The game wants to understand, we want to understand, the seriousness of the issues and that’s why we’re grateful to the commissioners.
“You talk about direct language – we wouldn’t want it in any other way because then it leaves us in no doubt as to the state of the game and what needs to be done in order to drive forward.
“This report is a seminal moment for us. It helps us to fully understand the scope of the issues within the game, it allows us to understand the apologies that we quite rightly make to those people that suffered discrimination.”
He went on to add: “We are determined to be able to act on this report and deliver on its intent in the coming months.
“This report will contain lots of information which will come as a shock to many and many people will be disappointed by. But there’s also a huge amount of determination throughout the game, throughout the country, to make sure that cricket can deliver and in only a way that cricket can.”
Racism and sexism in cricket ‘widespread and deeply rooted’, report finds
Racism, sexism, elitism and class-based discrimination are “widespread and deeply rooted” in cricket, a damning report into equality within the sport has concluded.
The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) report took in evidence from more than 4,000 people and found one in two had experienced discrimination within the game in the past five years. The figures were substantially higher for people from ethnically diverse communities, including 87 per cent of respondents with Pakistani and Bangladeshi heritage.
Richard Thompson, the chair of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), has apologised and vowed to “use this moment to reset cricket” after the report concluded the game’s existing structures led to discrimination and racial disparities.
Overcast conditions in play
There’s a few dark clouds over the ground this morning though no rain is due until tomorrow. It’s set to be a cloudy day though which may play into the hands of England’s bowlers.
Could the all pace attack be a stroke of genius from Ben Stokes and Brendan McCullum? Stokes would need to win the toss and bowl first mind you, the Aussies might fancy these conditions as well.
From early retirement to the Ashes
A little bit more about Jost Tongue who told The Cricketer earlier this year that he had started to wonder if he should “pull the pin” on his professional career during a 15-month lay-off with severe shoulder problems.
It took visits to three separate specialists to finally get to the bottom of the nerve issues that left him experiencing dead arms and unable to grip the ball.
A diagnosis was eventually forthcoming for a condition called thoracic outlet syndrome, with a treatment programme getting him back on the field last August.
Now he’s set to make his debut in the Ashes at the Home of Cricket no less.
Josh Tongue vs Steve Smith
The arrival of Australia’s star batter Steve Smith on an overseas deal at Sussex earlier this summer caused plenty of disgruntlement among those who felt it gave Australia an Ashes edge.
But Smith’s first game did not provide the acclimatisation he was hoping for, with Josh Tongue rapping his front pad to dismiss him for 30 in his only innings.
The lbw decision was far from clear-cut, but that was not enough to take the smile off the bowler’s face as he declared it a “bail-trimmer”.
Will the pair reignite that battle at Lord’s today?
England select Josh Tongue for Lord’s Ashes Test
England have thrown rookie seamer Josh Tongue into his first Ashes Test after concerns over the readiness of spinner Moeen Ali and paceman Mark Wood.
Tongue, who took five wickets on his international debut against Ireland earlier this month, replaces Moeen in a four-strong seam attack at Lord’s in what will be easily the biggest game of the 25-year-old’s career.
Moeen recovered well after a burst blister on his right index finger reduced his ability to bowl effectively in the series-opening defeat at Edgbaston, but some concerns of a recurrence still lingered.
Good morning
What a start to the Ashes we’ve had.
The opening test match of the men’s series went down to the wire on the fifth and final day at Edgbaston with Australia pulling through to claim a two wicket victory after captain Pat Cummins led them to the finish with the bat.
A similar story occured in the women’s one-off test match that opened their Ashes series. Australia dominated throughout the game but England’s fight got them into the position of needing 268 runs to win in the final innings. They fell short thanks to the outstanding efforts of Ashleigh Gardner who took 8-66 to lead the tourists to victory.
Australia are dominant it seems but that can change at Lord’s this week.
Ben Stokes’ men have promised to continue playing aggressively and they will always look to win matches. That mindest is reflected in the all pace attack they’ve chosen of the game with Josh Tongue replacing the injured Moeen Ali.
Can England fightback and win at Lord’s?
