England look to level the men’s Ashes 2023 series in the second Test against Australia at Lord’s.

A dramatic two-wicket defeat for Ben Stokes’ side at Edgbaston puts the hosts on the back foot, with Pat Cummins’ expertly leading his side to an early advantage in the five-match series.

Stokes has moved to replace Moeen Ali, whose finger problem remains a concern, meaning an all-pace attack and an Ashes debut for Josh Tongue.

The match comes less than 48 hours since the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) report outlined how racism, sexism, elitism and class-based discrimination were ‘widespread and deeply rooted’ in cricket.

Follow the score and latest updates from Edgbaston below: