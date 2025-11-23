Ashes 2025/26 schedule: Dates, times and results for every Australia v England Test match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Makeshift opener Travis Head scored a brilliant century and paceman Mitchell Starc claimed a 10-wicket haul as Australia ran out eight-wicket victors against England inside an astonishing two days during the Ashes opener at Perth Stadium.

The manic style of cricket, which produced the shortest Ashes test by overs-bowled to deliver a result since 1888, kept the crowd enthralled as both sides gained and relinquished the ascendancy throughout.

"That was incredible to witness," Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith said after Head struck a match-winning 123 off 83 balls. "Trav took it on and played one of the great Ashes knocks."

With England licking their wounds, usual first-Test venue The Gabba will stage the second Test, beginning on 4 December, a day-night game under the lights. Few in the world are as good with the pink ball as Mitchell Starc and Australia will most likely be favourites going into the match in Brisbane.

England will have to tame Australia’s formidable bowling attack, including Mitchell Starc ( AP )

The Adelaide Oval will stage the third Test starting on 17 December, before the traditional Boxing Day match at the giant MCG in Melbourne in front of 100,000 fans.

The fifth and final Test will be held at the SCG in Sydney, beginning on 4 January.

The games will not be easy to follow for English fans at home, with much of the action taking place overnight. The second Test in Brisbane will be the easiest to watch from afar, as the day-night game will start at 4.30am GMT each morning.

Ashes 2025/26 schedule

Second Test, Gabba in Brisbane: Australia won by eight wickets

Third Test, Adelaide Oval in Adelaide: 17-21 December (12am)

Fourth Test, MCG in Melbourne: 26-30 December (11.30pm, 25 December)

Fifth Test, SCG in Sydney: 4-8 January (11.30pm, 3 January)

Australia squad

Pat Cummins, Steve Smith (vc), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

England squad

Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope (wk), Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.