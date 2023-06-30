England vs Australia LIVE: Cricket scorecard and Ashes updates from day three at Lord’s
England aim to hit back after Australia’s two-wicket victory at Edgbaston
England resume day three on 278-4 and trail Australia by 138 runs after a day of resurgence on Thursday. If the opening day at Lord’s went Australia’s way then Ben Stokes’ men wrestled back some momentum in the morning session by taking the final five wickets for just 77 runs to dismiss the tourists for 416.
The top order then found their groove to take England to 208-2 as Zak Crawley (48) and Ollie Pope (42) both got starts and Ben Duckett was caught for 98. A rare failure for Joe Root (10) gave Australia some heart that their short ball tactic was working but Harry Brook (45*) and Ben Stokes (17*) took the hosts to the close.
They’ll resume this morning with the hopes of chasing down the Australian’s first innings total and opening up a lead on a pitch that is flattening out. Meanwhile, Australia will hope Nathan Lyon’s calf injury isn’t as serious as first feared, with Steve Smith especially concerned.
Follow all the action from day three of the second Ashes test match:
Ben Duckett on England’s chances: ‘We’re in a great position'
“At the start of the day I’d have been over the moon if I was offered 98 but falling so close to scoring three figures here at Lord’s, yeah I’m obviously gutted about that. But I thought it was certainly my best innings in an England shirt,” Duckett told reporters after the close of play.
He said that for him the most important thing was to be true to himself in the way he plays his cricket, which in general entails attacking every ball without fear or favour.
“I’d have been gutted with myself if I’d gone away from it and gone into my shell and gloved one to the keeper behind,” he said.
“For three or four overs leading up to that I felt so comfortable hitting it for ones, and 10 metres either side of him (Warner) there I’d have got a hundred.”
“I always make jokes about never leaving the ball and sometimes I don’t know how I’m getting runs because of it,” he added.
Ashes: Steve Smith gives Nathan Lyon calf injury update
Australia centurion Steve Smith admitted Nathan Lyon’s calf injury does not look good with the tourists’ braced to play the rest of the second Ashes Test without their frontline spinner.
Lyon injured his right calf while trying to make up ground to catch Ben Duckett’s lofted pull shot off Cameron Green in the 37th over of England’s innings.
The sight of Lyon holding the back of his calf and being forced to hobble off the pitch brought back memories of Glenn McGrath’s busted ankle on the eve of the second Ashes Test in the 2005 series.
Champagne and a sea of egg and bacon: Lord’s lays bare cricket’s class divide
It was almost with a sense of irony that it was the Lord’s Test just two days after cricket was found to have racism, sexism, elitism and class-based discrimination “widespread and deeply rooted” in the sport.
The damning report from the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) was splashed across the back pages on Tuesday, ahead of the start of the second Ashes Test on Wednesday, but arguably it is at Lord’s that the report’s findings are most evident.
A walk around the outside of the stands anytime after the first hour’s play will take you past people drinking champagne or wine on picnic tables and blankets they have brought themselves to set up in the gardens, and nowhere in sight of the cricket.
Ben Duckett “gutted” after leaving two deliveries during knock of 98
Ben Duckett admitted he was “gutted” to have left two deliveries during his innings of 98, as England fans were left bemused by their side’s batting decisions during a thrilling day of Ashes cricket.
Joe Root gloved an ugly miss-timed pull shot through to wicket-keeper Alex Carey, was handed a no-ball reprieve, but only added another nine runs before top-edging a hook shot to Steve Smith, and was out for just 10.
Duckett was caught off a top edge for 98, and Ollie Pope was caught on the boundary for 42 picking out deep square leg.
As ever under Bazball, their scoring rate pressed on, but England arguably allowed what would have been a definitively dominant position slide.
Defining moments slip by as England fight back against Australia in the Ashes
There are moments that define Ashes series. The evening session in the second day at Lord’s may yet be looked at as one of those.
In the final session of the day, Australia’s spinner Nathan Lyon was forced to leave the field through injury, and England’s attacking style was put under the microscope and questioned in a way it has not been before, as they finished on 278 for four.
While the Lord’s Test might not have received the hype of the series opener at Edgbaston, nor the costumes or chanting from the stands, it has a pivotal place in the series. An England victory and it’s all square, a defeat and it’s a bigger mountain to climb than Ben Stokes’ side have ever faced.
