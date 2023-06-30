✕ Close Just Stop Oil crash Ashes as England’s Jonny Bairstow hauls protester off pitch

England resume day three on 278-4 and trail Australia by 138 runs after a day of resurgence on Thursday. If the opening day at Lord’s went Australia’s way then Ben Stokes’ men wrestled back some momentum in the morning session by taking the final five wickets for just 77 runs to dismiss the tourists for 416.

The top order then found their groove to take England to 208-2 as Zak Crawley (48) and Ollie Pope (42) both got starts and Ben Duckett was caught for 98. A rare failure for Joe Root (10) gave Australia some heart that their short ball tactic was working but Harry Brook (45*) and Ben Stokes (17*) took the hosts to the close.

They’ll resume this morning with the hopes of chasing down the Australian’s first innings total and opening up a lead on a pitch that is flattening out. Meanwhile, Australia will hope Nathan Lyon’s calf injury isn’t as serious as first feared, with Steve Smith especially concerned.

Follow all the action from day three of the second Ashes test match: