England vs Australia LIVE: Cricket scorecard and Ashes updates from day four at Lord’s
England aim to hit back after Australia’s two-wicket victory at Edgbaston
Australia have a commanding lead of 221 runs over England going into the fourth day’s play at Lord’s after another impressive display on Friday. Depsite Nathan Lyon being confirmed to miss the remainder of the test match due to a calf injury the tourists skittled England in morning session and opened up a lead of 91 heading into their second innings.
With overcast conditions potentially helpful to England’s bowling unit, Australia’s openers were watchful and composed. Usman Khawaja collected a third score of 50+ in four innings to finish 58 not out at the close while David Warner (25) and Marnus Labuchagne (30) chipped in handy runs as the Aussies built their lead.
Wickets for Josh Tongue and James Anderson could not swing the momentum England’s way though and with Steve Smith is also not out overnight the tourists have a wonderful platform to increase their lead. They start today’s action on 130-2 and will look to set a mammoth total for England to chase.
Follow all the action from day four of the second Ashes test match:
Australia 134-2 (46), Steve Smith 10, Usman Khawaja 58, Ollie Robinson 0-22 (10) (lead by 225)
A block to mid-on and we’re up and away with the day’s play.
James Anderson has his cap off. He’ll share starter’s duties this morning.
Australia 134-2 (45.5), Steve Smith 10, Usman Khawaja 58, Ollie Robinson 0-22 (9.5) (lead by 225)
Sleeveless knits for the two batters with the temperature in the high teens. Ollie Robinson has two balls left of his tenth over - Josh Tongue had just begun a spell at the other end last night but we might well see one of Broad or Anderson to start.
A leg slip and a leg gully as Robinson starts his engine at the top of his mark, Steve Smith on strike.
Between the two fielders! The plan nearly works, Smith taking on the shot despite the catchers waiting, but he bisects them on the bounce and gets the scoring started with a boundary.
Australia 130-2 (45.4), Steve Smith 6, Usman Khawaja 58, Ollie Robinson 0-18 (9.4) (lead by 221)
One man with his feet up is David Warner, working through a book of crosswords on the Australia balcony, sunglasses on with the clouds clearing slightly. Matt Potts is in the England huddle, covering for Ollie Pope, whose shoulder looked very sore in his brief stint in the field yesterday.
Australia 130-2 (45.4), Steve Smith 6, Usman Khawaja 58, Ollie Robinson 0-18 (9.4) (lead by 221)
I thought Usman Khawaja batted beautifully yesterday afternoon, continuing a magnificent series so far. His ability to soak up pressure and stay in his bubble really does stand in stark contrast to England’s approach.
Ben Stokes is out and about getting his arms warm. It was just the four frontline seamers used by the England captain yesterday, but you imagine both he and Joe Root will be required as Australia try to make this slightly one-note attack toil.
Sonia Twigg at Lord's
There has been some rain around this morning, so the start of play will be delayed by five minutes.
Here are the new timings for the day:
1105-1320
1400-1615
1635-1835 plus 30 mins
98.2 overs
Australia 130-2 (45.4), Steve Smith 6, Usman Khawaja 58, Ollie Robinson 0-18 (9.4) (lead by 221)
Of course, that conventional manner of thinking might be tweaked given England’s aversion for the draw - they’ve promised to have a go at chasing a total down, whatever it ends up being.
Australia 130-2 (45.4), Steve Smith 6, Usman Khawaja 58, Ollie Robinson 0-18 (9.4) (lead by 221)
Well England’s joy-riders rather careered into an inevitable car crash yesterday morning - what price Australia doing the same today? It’s dark and dank again and the Dukes should dance for England’s seamers, but the tourists don’t have to rush. The lead is already 221 - you’d have thought Pat Cummins would ideally want four sessions to try and bowl England out, giving Australia plenty of time to swell their advantage.
England ‘bewildered’ as Ollie Pope pressed into fielding with shoulder injury
England were left “angry” and “bewildered” after Ollie Pope was pressed to take the field with a shoulder injury, but expect him to play his part in salvaging the second Ashes Test despite aggravating the problem.
England are 221 runs behind with eight Australian wickets to take and will need every one of their batters for what is shaping up to be a huge fourth-innings chase at Lord’s.
But Pope may struggle to be at his best after hurting his right shoulder for a second time in the match as Australia stretched their lead on day three.
England were permitted to use a substitute fielder after Pope went down in Australia’s first innings, but the situation changed after he came out to bat in his usual position of number three.
Confusion over the vice-captain’s status reigned in the England dressing room and it is understood TV umpire Marais Erasmus may have suggested they would need to field with 10 men if Pope was unfit to join his team-mates. Instead, a replacement should have been approved, with Pope allowed to bat no higher than number seven.
More here:
England ‘bewildered’ as Ollie Pope pressed into fielding with shoulder injury
Pope may struggle to be at his best after hurting his right shoulder for a second time.
Champagne and a sea of egg and bacon: Lord’s lays bare cricket’s class divide
It was almost with a sense of irony that it was the Lord’s Test just two days after cricket was found to have racism, sexism, elitism and class-based discrimination “widespread and deeply rooted” in the sport.
The damning report from the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) was splashed across the back pages on Tuesday, ahead of the start of the second Ashes Test on Wednesday, but arguably it is at Lord’s that the report’s findings are most evident.
A walk around the outside of the stands anytime after the first hour’s play will take you past people drinking champagne or wine on picnic tables and blankets they have brought themselves to set up in the gardens, and nowhere in sight of the cricket.
By Sonia Twigg at Lord’s
How Lord’s exposed cricket’s class divide in second Ashes Test
The home of cricket hosts the second Ashes Test, but, as Sonia Twigg discusses, Lord’s provides insight into the sport’s troubling past and may not be helping its future
Alastair Cook says England lacking ‘killer instinct’ against Australia
Alastair Cook on England’s display on day three: “What has happened here and at Edgbaston is England not having the killer instinct to nail Australia down or to say this is opportunity, ‘We don’t need to hit sixes, we just need to hammer teams down.
“They took scoring runs for granted in the first innings.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies