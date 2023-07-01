✕ Close Just Stop Oil crash Ashes as England’s Jonny Bairstow hauls protester off pitch

Australia have a commanding lead of 221 runs over England going into the fourth day’s play at Lord’s after another impressive display on Friday. Depsite Nathan Lyon being confirmed to miss the remainder of the test match due to a calf injury the tourists skittled England in morning session and opened up a lead of 91 heading into their second innings.

With overcast conditions potentially helpful to England’s bowling unit, Australia’s openers were watchful and composed. Usman Khawaja collected a third score of 50+ in four innings to finish 58 not out at the close while David Warner (25) and Marnus Labuchagne (30) chipped in handy runs as the Aussies built their lead.

Wickets for Josh Tongue and James Anderson could not swing the momentum England’s way though and with Steve Smith is also not out overnight the tourists have a wonderful platform to increase their lead. They start today’s action on 130-2 and will look to set a mammoth total for England to chase.

Follow all the action from day four of the second Ashes test match: