Australia have control of the second Ashes Test Match after a wonderful new ball spell ripped through England’s top order leaving the home side requiring 257 runs for victory with only six wickets in hand on the final day at Lord’s.

Having set the hosts 371 to win, Mitchell Starc struck twice first getting Zak Crawley strangled down the leg side before Ollie Pope was bowled by an exceptional yorker which uprooted his middle stump. Pat Cummins then bounced out Joe Root with a brutal delivery and cascaded Harry Brook’s stumps to send him back to the pavilion after just three deliveries.

Ben Duckett (50*) batted throughout and now leads England’s hopes for victory after notching up a second half-century of the match. At the crease with him is captain Ben Stokes (29*) and their partnership of 69 last night left England with faint hopes of another unlikely fourth innings chase.

Australia have the advantage but one big partnership brings England right into the game as the second test draws to a conclusion.

Follow all the action from Lord’s to see if England can level the Ashes series on the final day: